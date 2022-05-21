Topless Ukraines Woman Protest On Cannes Red Carpet, ‘stop raping us’ painted on her body – On the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival, Ukrainian woman came topless and shouted – Stop raping us…

Topless Ukraines Woman Protest On Cannes Red Carpet, ‘cease raping us’ painted on her body – On the red carpet of Cannes Film Competition, Ukrainian woman came topless and shouted – Stop raping us…

At the Cannes Film Competition, everybody was shocked when a Ukrainian woman took herself topless to specific her protest towards Russian troopers. On Friday, the woman walked onto the red carpet at the Cannes Film Competition with the phrases “Stop raping us” on her body painted the shade of the Ukrainian flag and protested towards Russian troopers.

At the moment the red carpet premiere of George Miller’s ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ was going down, when this woman instantly appeared on the red carpet. In a rush, the safety personnel reached there and lined the woman’s body with a coat. Throughout this, he stopped everybody from taking an image of the woman and making a video of that incident.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated final month investigators had obtained experiences of a whole bunch of rapes in areas held by Russian troops. He additionally talked about sexual harassment of younger youngsters. The Russo-Ukraine warfare has been in the limelight at the Cannes Film Competition this 12 months.

Actor-turned-politician Zelensky additionally made a video attraction to assist his nation at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Competition on Tuesday. Throughout his emotional deal with, he known as upon the filmmakers to face dictators. Conflict has already been a significant theme at Cannes with the particular screening of “Mariopolis 2”. A number of movies by Ukrainian filmmakers are being screened right here.

Russia has been repeatedly attacking Ukraine for the previous two months. After a lot time has handed, this battle shouldn’t be taking the identify of stopping. At the identical time, Ukraine doesn’t look like giving up in entrance of this assault of Russia. Greater than two months have handed however nonetheless this battle has not reached any conclusion. Russia can be going through many sanctions concerning this warfare.