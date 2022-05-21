World

Tops Markets hold moment of silence to remember victims of Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tops Pleasant Markets throughout the nation deliberate to hold a moment of silence on Saturday to remember the sufferer’s of the Buffalo mass shooting.

The day marks one week since a gunman shot and killed 10 individuals and wounded three at a Tops in an assault that authorities mentioned was racially motivated.

The remembrance was scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

On Friday, a whole lot attended the primary funeral service for one of the victims, 67-year-old Heyward Patterson.

Patterson was a deacon, a father to his 12-year-old son and often known as a pillar of his group.

Funerals for different victims might be held Saturday by way of subsequent week.

