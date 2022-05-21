Tops shooting victims honored with moment of silence



BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been one week since 10 individuals have been killed and three wounded in a violent act of white supremacist terrorism on the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. The Metropolis of Buffalo will observe a moment of silence immediately on the steps of Metropolis Corridor to honor the 13 victims of the mass shooting.

The 123-second moment of silence will start at 2:28:57 p.m. and finish at 2:31:00 p.m.

Following the interval of silence, the bells of Queen Metropolis homes of worship will ring 13 occasions to honor the victims of this tragic assault.

Remembering who we misplaced:

Roberta A. Drury, 32

Margus D. Morrison, 52

Andre Mackniel, 53

Aaron Salter, 55

Geraldine Talley, 62

Celestine Chaney, 65

Heyward Patterson, 67

Katherine Massey, 72

Pearl Younger, 77

Ruth Whitfield, 86

These recovering:

Zaire Goodman, 20

Jennifer Warrington, 50

Christopher Braden, 55