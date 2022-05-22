Tornado and severe thunderstorm warning in effect in Quebec – Montreal



Surroundings Canada has issued a twister watch and severe thunderstorm look ahead to a number of components of the province on Saturday afternoon.

The climate company says the Japanese Townships as much as central Quebec, together with Quebec Metropolis and Trois-Rivières, are underneath a twister watch.

Different areas affected are Beauce, Drummondville-Bois-Francs, Mauricie and Montmagny—L’Islet. The higher Montreal space and the Laurentians are underneath a storm watch.

“Situations are beneficial for the event of severe thunderstorms that might produce tornadoes this afternoon. Sturdy winds, giant hail and heavy rainfall are additionally doable,” a press release from Surroundings Canada says.

The company says individuals ought to put together to take cowl if severe storms strategy. It recommends heading indoors into a robust constructing, not cellular properties or automobiles, to the bottom-stage room doable, away from home windows and partitions, akin to a basement closet.

The company is also advising individuals to be careful for lightning.