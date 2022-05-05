Tornadoes cause widespread damage in Texas, Oklahoma



Tornadoes hit the cities of Texas and Oklahoma on Wednesday, causing “heartbreaking” damage, but no serious injuries were reported.

The tornado struck Lockett, Texas, and Seminole, Oklahoma, on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Steet said the damage caused by the tornado in Seminole was “heartbreaking” and added that he was “grateful” there were no serious injuries.

“The damage from last night’s tornado at Seminole is heartbreaking, but I’m very grateful that there were no serious injuries,” Steit said.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said several power lines were down after the tornado passed through the city.

The tornado hit Seminole about two days after hitting the city from a different tornado.

A “large and dangerous tornado” hit the town of Lockett, Texas, during Wednesday’s storm, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado did not cause any significant injuries or deaths, but several houses and barns were damaged during the storm.

Several southeastern states, including Kentucky, Mississippi, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas and parts of Alabama, are again at risk of severe weather on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

