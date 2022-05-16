Toronto cyclist’s terrifying encounter with driver caught on camera – Toronto



Dashcam video posted to Twitter showing to point out a driver swerving dangerously towards a bike owner in Excessive Park has captured the eye of Toronto’s bike owner group.

“This video is emblematic of an issue that all of us are conscious of on our streets. Poisonous masculinity and street violence is frequent,” stated private damage lawyer David Shellnut.

“We’ve got circumstances of cyclists who’re severely injured after individuals have weaponized their vehicles to hit them on objective.”

Within the 28-second video, the motorist appeared to drive towards the bike owner greater than as soon as earlier than exiting his automobile.

Nobody was injured however certainly one of two cyclists concerned within the incident advised World Information he was left shocked and disturbed by what occurred.

“It type of caught me off guard and I used to be in awe that this occurs to that extent,” stated Nicholas Raimondo. “It was simply surprising, I’d say.”

Raimondo recalled that he and his pal went biking at Excessive Park final Thursday to see the cherry blossoms after they encountered a Nissan Altima, which he stated was parked within the bike lane.

“She type of gave a bit yell, as cyclists do, to get the eye of the driver after which I suppose when he didn’t discover she type of tapped his mirror simply to, type of, I don’t need to say startle him, however get his consideration a bit extra … after which at that time, I suppose he had darted out after which as a substitute of going after her, he type of, I suppose, set his eyes on me and type of focused me,” stated Raimondo.

He stated he was relieved the driver went after him, and never his pal, who only in the near past was concerned in a critical collision with a automobile and had simply recovered from it.

“Within the video, you possibly can see there’s two extra occasions the place he type of tried to get me after which on the third time, he truly had bought out of his automobile and tried to intimidate us…. At that time, I simply stored biking, simply attempting to keep away from the state of affairs … however then at that time, I rotated and realized my pal was again there and he was getting in her face,” he stated.

Raimondo stated the driver’s spouse and baby had been within the automobile and out of doors, a bunch of pedestrians had gathered.

“It didn’t appear actual, you see it in like movies within the States and stuff, I need to say you see it often, however you by no means suppose it’ll occur to you,” he added.

Within the wake of the incident, Shellnut, who represents cyclists, is looking on Ontario’s future premier to go laws to toughen penalties for drivers who interact in street rage focusing on cyclists.

“The Defending Susceptible Highway Customers Act is being proposed. (College—Rosedale incumbent) Jessica Bell and plenty of different NDP MPPs have put ahead a invoice to toughen penalties, take away driver’s licences, do driver coaching for circumstances like this that end in critical damage,” he stated.

“We have to ship a message that street violence just isn’t OK, that for those who use your automobile, whether or not negligently, dangerously or on objective, to harm someone, that it’s going to come with critical penalties.”

Shellnut additionally desires to see motion on the municipal stage.

“We have to proceed to focus on constant, properly-thought-out and separated infrastructure and as a group, we have to begin treating driving for granted and never a privilege. All people simply deserves to be secure,” he added.

Shellnut is advising and guiding Raimondo to file a police report over the Excessive Park incident.

“Each time I’m going down within the metropolis, I’m virtually guaranteeing one incident like this to occur. This one truly was caught on camera, which is sweet, however more often than not it’s such as you by no means see it, you by no means hear about it, nothing ever occurs, nothing ever comes from it,” stated Raimondo.