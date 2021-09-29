Toss delayed due to sand storm on the field, ipl 2021 CSK vs RCB live cricket full scorecard 35th match

Harshal bowled the 19th over of the innings. He bowled the first ball of the over. Raina took one run on the extra ball and Chennai beat RCB by 6 wickets.

Mohammad Siraj bowled the 18th over of the innings. Dhoni hit a four on the third ball of the over. Dhoni again hit a four on the last ball. After 18 overs, Chennai’s score is 155 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Hasranga bowled the 17th over of the innings. Raina hit a four on the fifth ball of the over and hit a six on the last ball. Hasranga gave 11 runs in this over. After 17 overs, Chennai’s score 145 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Harshal bowled the 16th over of the innings. Rayudu hit a four on the first ball. He also hit a four on the second ball. However, Rayudu was caught on the fourth ball. He played an innings of 2 runs. After this captain Dhoni came to bat. In this over, Harshal took 1 wicket for 9 runs. Give. After 16 overs, Chennai’s score 134 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Chahal bowled the 15th over of the innings. After Moeen Ali’s dismissal, Suresh Raina came to bat. Raina hit a four on the fifth ball of the over. Chahal gave 7 runs in this over. After 15 overs, Chennai’s score 125 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Harshal Patel bowled the 14th over of the innings. Moeen Ali was caught on the last ball of the over. Kohli took his catch. Moeen Ali scored 23 runs. Harshal took one wicket for 6 runs in this over. After 14 overs, Chennai’s score is 118 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Hasaranga bowled the 13th over of the innings. Moeen Ali hits a six on the first ball of the over. Hasranga gave 12 runs in this over. After 13 overs, Chennai’s score 112 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Maxwell bowled the 12th over of the innings. Rayudu hit a six on the last ball of the over. Maxwell gave 10 runs in this over. After 12 overs, Chennai scored 100 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Chahal bowled the 11th over of the innings. Moeen Ali hit a six on the fourth ball of the over. Chahal conceded 12 runs in this over. After 11 overs, Chennai’s score was 90 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Glenn Maxwell bowled the 10th over of the innings. He took the wicket of Du Plessis on the very first ball of the over. Du Plessis scored 31 runs. After this Ambati Rayudu came to bat. Maxwell took one wicket for 7 runs in this over. After 10 overs, Chennai’s score is 78 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Chahal bowled the 9th over of the innings. Gaikwad hit a four on the first ball of the over. However, Gaikwad was caught on the second ball. Kohli took his catch. Gaikwad scored 38 runs in 26 balls. After this Moeen Ali came to bat. In this over, Chahal took one wicket for 4 runs. After 9 overs, Chennai’s score 71 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Hasranga bowled the 8th over of the innings. In this over Hasranga gave 5 runs while bowling. After 8 overs, Chennai score 67 runs for the loss of any wicket.

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled the 7th over of the innings. In this over, Chahal gave only 3 runs while bowling well. After 7 overs, Chennai score 62 runs for the loss of any wicket.

Navdeep Saini bowled the sixth over of the innings. Du Plessis hit a six on the first ball of the over. He hit a four on the third ball. Du Plessis again hit a four on the last ball. Saini gave 16 runs in this over. After 6 overs, Chennai score 59 runs for the loss of any wicket.

Harshal Patel bowled the fifth over of the innings. Gaikwad hit a four on the second ball of the over. Harshal gave 8 runs in this over. After 5 overs, Chennai score 43 runs for the loss of any wicket.

Hasranga bowled the fourth over of the innings. Gaikwad hit a four on the first ball of the over. Gaikwad hit a six on the last ball. Hasranga gave 12 runs in this over. After 4 overs, Chennai score 35 runs for the loss of any wicket.

Siraj bowled the third over of the innings. Siraj gave 5 runs in this over. After 3 overs, Chennai score 23 runs for the loss of any wicket.

Navdeep Saini bowled the second over of the innings. Du Plessis hit a six on the second ball of the over. Saini gave 10 runs in this over. After 2 overs, Chennai score 18 runs for the loss of any wicket.

Faf du Plessis and Rituraj Gaikwad came to open for Chennai. On the other hand, Mohammad Siraj bowled the first over for RCB. Gaikwad hit a four on the fourth ball of the over. Siraj gave 8 runs in the first over.

Bravo bowled the 20th and final over of the innings. Glenn Maxwell was caught on the second ball of the over. After this Vanindu Hasranga came to bat. Harshal was also out on the last ball of the over. Bravo took 2 wickets for 2 runs in this over. In 20 overs, RCB scored 156 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. Chennai need to score 157 runs to win.

Chahar bowled the 19th over of the innings. He took the wicket of Tim David on the second ball of the over. Raina caught David’s catch. Glenn Maxwell hit a six on the last ball. After this Harshal Patel came to bat. In this over, Chahar took 1 wicket for 4 runs. After 19 overs, RCB’s score was 154 runs for the loss of 4 wickets.

Bravo bowled the 18th over of the innings. Glenn Maxwell hit a six on the last ball of the over. Bravo gave 10 runs in this over. After 18 overs, RCB score 150 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Shardul bowled the 17th over of the innings. De Villiers hit a six on the third ball of this over. However, de Villiers was caught out on the fifth ball. Raina caught his catch. De Villiers scored 12 runs. Padikkal was also out on the very next ball. After 17 overs, RCB’s score is 140 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Hazlewood bowled the 16th over of the innings. Padikkal hit a six on the fourth ball of this over. Hazlewood gave 13 runs in this over. After 16 overs, RCB’s score is 131 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Shardul bowled the 15th over of the innings. Shardul gave only 4 runs in this over. RCB batsmen could not hit any boundary in this over. After 15 overs, RCB’s score is 118 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Bravo bowled the 14th over of the innings. Kohli was caught on the second ball of the over. Jadeja took his catch. Kohli scored 53 runs in 41 balls. After this AB de Villiers came to the field to bat. Bravo took 1 wicket for 3 runs in this over. After 14 overs, RCB’s score was 114 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Jadeja bowled the 13th over of the innings. Kohli hit a four on the first ball. With this, Kohli’s half-century was completed. Jadeja gave a total of 7 runs in this over. After 13 overs, RCB scored 111 runs without losing any wicket.

Chahar bowled the 12th over of the innings. Padikkal hit a four on the first ball. With this Padikkal’s half-century came to an end. Chahar gave a total of 8 runs in this over. After 12 overs, RCB scored 104 runs without losing any wicket.

Jadeja bowled the 11th over of the innings. Jadeja gave a total of 6 runs in this over. After 11 overs, RCB scored 96 runs without losing any wicket.

Shardul Thakur bowled the 10th over of the innings. Padikkal hit a four on the third ball of the over. Shardul gave a total of 8 runs in this over. After 10 overs, RCB score 90 runs without losing any wicket.

Jadeja bowled the 9th over of the innings. Padikkal hits a six on the fourth ball of the over. Jadeja gave a total of 12 runs in this over. After 9 overs, RCB scored 82 runs without losing any wicket.

Dwayne Bravo bowled the 8th over of the innings. Kohli hit a four on the third ball of the over. Bravo gave a total of 9 runs in this over. After 8 overs, RCB score 70 runs without losing any wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled the 7th over of the innings. Padikkal hit a four on the second ball of the over. Jadeja gave a total of 6 runs in this over. After 7 overs, RCB score 61 runs without losing any wicket.

Hazlewood bowled the sixth over of the innings. Kohli hit a four on the third ball of the over. Hejalavuu gave a total of 9 runs in this over. After 6 overs, RCB score 55 runs without losing any wicket.

Shardul Thakur bowled the fifth over of the innings. Kohli hit a six on the fourth ball of the over. Shardul gave a total of 10 runs in this over. After 5 overs, RCB score 46 runs without losing any wicket.

Hazlewood bowled the fourth over of the innings. Padikkal hits a six on the second ball of the over. Hazlewood gave a total of 8 runs in this over. After 4 overs, RCB score 36 runs without losing any wicket.

Chahar bowled the third over of the innings. Padikkal hit a four on the third ball of the over. Kohli also hit a four on the fifth ball. Chahar gave a total of 10 runs in this over. After 3 overs, RCB score 28 runs without losing any wicket.

Josh Hazlewood bowled the second over of the innings. In this over, Hazlewood gave 5 runs while bowling excellently. Both the RCB batsmen could not hit a single boundary in this over. After 2 overs, RCB score 18 runs without losing any wicket.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal from Royal Challengers Bangalore came to the field to open. At the same time, the first Deepak Chahar over of the innings for Chennai was bowled. Kohli hit a four on the very first ball. He again hit a four on the second ball. Padikkal also hit a four on the last ball.

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and decided to bowl first. Royal Challengers Bangalore will bat first.

The toss has been delayed due to a sand storm on the ground. However, both the captain and the match referee have arrived on the field.

In the second phase of IPL 2021, today the 35th match of the season is being played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). RCB team had to face defeat in the last match. In such a situation, RCB will try their best to win this match. While RCB will start from scratch, Chennai Super Kings will try to maintain their momentum after defeating the defending champions Mumbai Indians. In the points table, Chennai Super Kings are at the second position with 6 wins from 8 matches. It is in third place.

Such is the record of CSK against RCB

Talking about the IPL records of these two teams, so far 27 matches have been played in CSK and RCB. Chennai has won 17 of these matches. At the same time, RCB has won only 9 matches. One match was inconclusive. At the same time, in the first leg of IPL 2021, Chennai defeated RCB by 69 runs.

Both the teams are as follows –

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain) Rituraj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gautam, Mitchell Santner, Ravi Srinivasan, Sai Kishore, Hari Nishant, N Jagadeesan, Cheteshwar Pujara, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagat Verma,

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chamira, Pawan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garten, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal , Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudesai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep, AB de Villiers