Total Gaming sets big record, YouTuber to cross 25 million subscribers

Total Gaming sets big report, YouTuber to cross 25 million subscribers



Esport Big File – Total Gaming 25MN Subscriber: This may go down as one of many landmark second for Indian Esports Trade. Ajay aka Ajju Bhai (Total Gaming), the largest Free Fireplace content material creator in India has hit 25 million subscriber mark on YouTube. He’s the primary Indian gaming youtuber to hit this mark. In final 2 years, Free Fireplace has witnessed a large development in reputation and established an enormous participant base world wide. This development inspired individuals to be part of the content material creation and streaming discipline of the sport.

Esport Big File – Total Gaming 25MN Subscriber – Total Gaming posted on his instagram deal with,

“Thanks all for supporting me with out revealing face 25 million subscribers milestone hits. I didn’t think about this degree of help, i’m out of phrases to describe my emotions. As soon as once more thanks all in your help and hold supporting. ”

Esport Big File : Total Gaming’s Journey as a Free Fireplace content material creator on YouTube –

Ajay began his YouTube channel on ninth October 2018 with the title of Total Gaming. Since then he repeatedly created content material and streamed stay on YouTube. He has uploaded complete 1356 movies on his channel on the time of writing this text. Final 1 yr was fruitful yr for Total Gaming channel as his channel seen a large development after the ban of PUBG Cell in India.

At the moment Total Gaming have over 25 million subscribers on the YouTube with 3.8 billion views in complete. His channel has generated 1.1 million subscribers in final 30 days. If we have a look on the full views in final 30 days that’s 234 million.

In accordance to Social Blade, social media analyst web site which supplies knowledge of social media platforms akin to YouTube, Twitch, Fb, Instagram, Total Gaming’s month-to-month YouTube earnings is approx $58.7K – $938.5K ( that is an estimated month-to-month earnings ). Whereas he earns approx $703.9K – $11.3M in a yr ( it’s an estimated yearly earnings).

Listed here are the hyperlinks of all social media deal with of Total Gaming –