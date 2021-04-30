Total lunar eclipse in May 2021: When and where Chandra Grahan will appear

Total lunar eclipse in May 2021: All you must know | Representational picture

First lunar eclipse of 2021: An eclipse takes place when one heavenly physique corresponding to a moon or planet strikes into the shadow of one other heavenly physique. A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth will get in the way in which of the solar’s mild hitting the moon.

Nevertheless, in 2021, we’re going to witness two lunar eclipses. Right here is all you must know concerning the first lunar eclipse of 2021.

What are the varieties of lunar eclipses?

Three varieties of lunar eclipses exist:

First lunar eclipse of 2021: Date

As per timeanddate.com, the primary Lunar Eclipse of 2021 will happen on May 26. It will be a complete lunar eclipse. The eclipse would start at 2:17 pm in India and finish at 7:19 pm.

Total lunar eclipse 2021: Visibility

The full lunar eclipse of 2021 will be seen in South Asia, East Asia, Australia, a lot of North America, South America, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.

Total lunar eclipse 2021: Native timings

As per drikpanchang.com, these are the native timings when Eclipse could be seen in different elements of the Globe:

First Contact with the Penumbra: 14:18

First Contact with the Umbra: 15:15

Total Part Begins: 16:43

Most of Lunar Eclipse: 16:48

Total Part Ends: 16:54

Final Contact with the Umbra: 18:21

Final Contact with the Penumbra: 19:19

What are the Sutak timings?

The inauspicious time earlier than Surya Grahan and Chandra Grahan is called Sutak. It’s believed that no new work is carried out throughout this time interval. In accordance with drikpanchang.com, Sutak is noticed for 12 hours earlier than Photo voltaic Eclipse and for 9 hours earlier than Lunar Eclipse. Nevertheless, this eclipse will not be seen with the eyes, therefore ‘sutak’ interval will not be legitimate.

