Total Mobile Subscriber reduced in August due to downfall in rural areas amid 5G preparations

On the one hand, preparations are going on to bring 5G (5G) in the country, on the other hand the number of mobile subscribers has reduced in the month of August. In the month of August, the number of mobile subscribers in rural areas has reduced sharply. Due to this, the total number of mobile subscribers across the country has declined by 11 lakh in the month of August.

About 121 crore telephone users in the country

According to the data released by the telecom regulator TRAI, there were a total of 120.95 crore telephone subscribers in the country as on 31 August 2021. Of these, there are 118.67 crore mobile connections, while 2.29 crore landline connections. In the month of August, mobile subscribers fell by 11 lakh, while the number of landline subscribers increased by 2.5 million.

Urban areas continue to grow

In the month of August, both mobile and landline connections registered an increase in urban areas. Mobile subscribers in these areas increased by 30 lakhs to 65.04 crores. Similarly, the number of landline connections increased by 26 lakhs to 2.09 crores.

Mobile users decreased in rural areas

The number of people taking both types of telephone connections in rural areas declined in August. The number of mobile subscribers in rural India declined by 4.1 million. Now there are 53.63 crore mobile subscribers in rural areas. Similarly, landline connections came down by two lakhs to 19.50 lakhs. TRAI said that in August 2021, 112.8 lakh requests for porting mobile numbers were received.

6.50 lakh subscribers associated with Reliance Jio

According to TRAI data, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio again topped the list of mobile users in August. Jio added 6.49 lakh new mobile subscribers in August. With this, the total number of mobile subscribers of Jio increased to 44.38 million. Reliance Jio remains at the top in terms of market share.

Bharti Airtel added 1.38 lakh new connections

Bharti Airtel, which has topped the Indian telecom industry for decades, occupies the second place. Airtel added 1.38 lakh new mobile users in August. This increased the mobile user base of Airtel to 35.41 crores.

Vodafone Idea continues to suffer

Vodafone Idea, which is facing financial crisis, is constantly facing losses. Vodafone Idea lost 8.33 lakh mobile users in August. Now the company has 271 million mobile users left.