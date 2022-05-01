Tourists, rejoice! Italy, Greece relax COVID-19 restrictions



For travelers to Europe, summer vacations have become much easier.

Italy and Greece relaxed some COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday ahead of Europe’s highest summer tourist season, a sign that life is gradually returning to normal.

Greece’s civil aviation authority has announced that it is lifting all COVID-19 rules for international and domestic flights except during flight and wearing a mask at the airport. Previously, air travelers must show evidence of a recent recovery from a vaccine, a negative test, or a disease.

Under a decree adopted by the Italian Ministry of Health, the country has revoked the health pass required to enter restaurants, cinemas, gyms and other places. The green pass, which has shown evidence of recovery from vaccines, viruses or recent negative tests, still requires access to hospitals and nursing homes.

Some indoor mask mandates have also expired, including inside supermarkets, workplaces and shops. Masks are still needed on public transport, in cinema halls and in all healthcare and adult care facilities.

From Sunday, visitors to Italy will no longer have to fill out the EU Passenger Locator form, a complex online fire test required to check-in at the airport.

“It was needed,” said Claudio Civitelli, a Rome resident who was having morning coffee at a bar near Trevi Fountain. Until Sunday, patrons had to wear a mask to enter bars and restaurants, although they could eat and drink. “We’ve been waiting more than two years.”

At a nearby table, Andrea Bichler, an Italian tourist from Trentino Alto-Adiz, was sitting with similarly masked friends.

“It’s a lot better,” Bichler said. “Let’s just say it’s a return to life, a free life.”

Public health officials say masks are still highly recommended for all indoor activities and that private companies may still need them.

Even with the growing restrictions, public health officials called for prudence and insisted that the epidemic was not over. Italy reports 699 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and records more than 100 deaths per day, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 163,500. However, the capacity of the hospital is stable and under severe crisis.

As the virus is still spreading, “we should continue to promote vaccines with booster and continue prudent behavior: wearing masks indoors or in crowded places or where there is a risk of infection,” said Dr. Giovanni Reza, in charge of prevention at the Ministry of Health.

Italy was the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe when it first recorded a local infection on February 21, 2020. During the first wave of the virus, the government imposed one of the toughest lockdowns and production shutdowns in the West, and maintained stricter restrictions on its neighbors in the next wave.