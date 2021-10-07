Tourists who fought with Carmine’s hostess are not to blame

“While the video shows women talking to our managers and other employees, the women never mentioned that any of the hosts had ever experienced racial abuse,” he said. “That’s because none of our hosts—all of whom are people of color—have never uttered such abuse.”

The hostess, who is 24 and has not been publicly named, said in a statement that being accused of using racial slurs was “worse than being physically assaulted.”

“Alleging that I said a racial slur is unbelievable,” the hostess said in a statement through her attorney, Aaron Masliewiak. “I am a Korean immigrant, I was born in Seoul, Korea,” she said, adding that she has “the utmost respect” for all people of color. “I would never call anyone a racial abuser,” she said.

Security footage reviewed by The New York Times shows women being allowed into restaurants after showing proof of vaccination. Several minutes later, three men arrive to join their party and women are seen joining them outside. The women are escorted back to the restaurant after two men fail to show vaccine cards and are denied entry. As they walk back in, they lead the hostess into the hallway. They turn back to him, although with no sound in the footage, it is unclear why.

The footage then shows the hostess standing with colleagues at a booth outside the restaurant. The women come out and one walks past the hostess and speaks in her ear before pushing her. A fight breaks out, and the staff and other party members can be seen tearing the women apart.

Mr Solano said his customers’ lives had been “turned upside down” from that day in September, and had received death threats via email. He said that Dr. Rankin was afraid to go to his house because people were “camping out” in front of his house.

The next court date is set for November 18, Mr. Solano said. He said that while the maximum sentence for the charges was up to one year in prison, he expected the case to be dismissed.

“I have a lot of confidence in them to look at all the sentiment, and look at this kind of press angle, and really look at it objectively,” he said.