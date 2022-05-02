Tovino Thomas’ Malayalam hit Naradan all set to release on OTT platform



Tovino Thomas, along with his many illustrious Malayalam contemporaries, is hugely popular on the OTT circuit. His previous releases like Minnal Murali, Kala, Kaanekkaane, Forensic and Virus have done very well on streaming platforms.

So when his recent film Naradan released in theatres on March 3, there was a huge anticipation for its subsequent arrival on OTT platforms.

Looks like the film has locked in its release and platform.

As per multiple media reports, Naradan will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 8.

Directed by Aashiq Abu, Naradan, which features the talented Anna Ben as the nominal female lead, is about the manipulative world of TV news journalism. Anna Ben plays an advocate in the film.

TV news journalism exposed

Naradan is a stinging critique of the rot that has taken over at least a section of the visual media, which revolves almost completely around ratings. The film, without being preachy, unpacks the world of TV journalism. In a sense, the film drives home the point that abrasive and theatrical news anchors are actually created by the system. The pressure of TRP ratings make news anchors and journalists look for controversies, and when none exists they create ones in dubious and unscrupulous ways.

Here, Tovino plays a TV news anchor, and when he is fired for ‘lack of performance’, he rebrands himself in a different channel into a loud, tyrannical journalist, creating sensational news just for the sake of it.

The film lays bare what goes behind the endless chase after exclusives that one sees on the media. The film’s portrayal of newsrooms and studios was praised for being authentic. The court arguments in the movie also raise valid questions on what constitutes public interest journalism.

Naradan is Tovino’s third association with Aashiq Abu after Maayanadhi and Virus. Sharafudheen, Indrans, Renji Panicker and Vijayaraghavan are also in the cast.

Naradan is releasing on OTT platform next week, while this week we have a plethora of a Malayalam releases, lead by Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam, hitting the streaming circuit.