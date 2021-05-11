TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou puts on a busty display in Dior swimsuit in Dubai



Her ex-boyfriend James Lock was noticed getting cosy with Love Island’s Rachel Fenton on Saturday evening.

However Yazmin Oukhellou appeared unbothered by her former flame shifting on as she posed up a storm poolside in Dubai on Tuesday.

The previous TOWIE star, 27, put on a busty display in a black and white Dior swimsuit as she soaked up the solar after relocating to the UAE completely final month.

Radiant: Yazmin Oukhellou appeared unbothered by her former flame James Lock shifting on final weekend as she posed up a storm poolside in Dubai on Tuesday

Yazmin upped the glamour as she wore a pair of big black sun shades to protect her eyes and had on Dior sliders to match her plunging one piece.

She wore her brunette tresses in free waves over her shoulders and opted for a sometimes glamorous make-up look together with a slick of pink lip.

Toned: The previous TOWIE star, 27, slipped into a black and white Dior swimsuit as she soaked up the solar after relocating to the UAE completely final month

The TOWIE star, 34, departed Jin Bo Legislation rooftop bar on the Dorsett Metropolis lodge in London in the corporate of the blonde magnificence, 28, with the pair seen holding arms as they left in a taxi collectively.

The pair had been joined by a group of mates on the evening out together with James’ TOWIE co-star Pete Wicks.

James and Rachel had been seen in shut dialog exterior the venue, with Rachel inserting her hand on the truth star’s waist.

Nonetheless, a supply instructed MailOnline: ‘They’re simply mates, James is single and never courting anybody.’

MailOnline has additionally contacted representatives for James and Rachel for remark.

It comes after James’ ex Yazmin hinted she’s in a new relationship as she captured her romantic weekend in the UAE after being lavished with presents for her twenty seventh birthday.

The star clinked a champagne glass with a thriller man earlier than taking a trip in a Lamborghini and sitting down for dinner on the Burj Khalifa.

Within the first telling picture uploaded to her Instagram account on Financial institution Vacation Monday, Yazmin showcased her sensational determine in a Dior swimsuit as she posed subsequent to her assortment of luxurious birthday presents.

Who’s he?: It comes after James’ ex Yazmin hinted she’s in a new relationship as she captured her romantic weekend in the UAE after being lavished with presents for her twenty seventh birthday

Yazmin wrote alongside the image: ‘I awakened like this [birthday party emoji]. Feeling so grateful and blessed right now greatest birthday really feel really spoilt. [confetti emoji].’ (sic)

One follower commented: ‘It is all concerning the designer. I like you might have discovered happiness along with your new boyfriend moved on fast however it’s what it’s.’

A second quipped: ‘Anybody else questioning who the fella is?’ whereas a third penned: ‘You deserve it! ♥️’.

Wow: Yazmin showcased her sensational determine in a Dior swimsuit as she posed subsequent to her assortment of luxurious birthday presents

Later that day, Yazmin relaxed on decking by the Dubai waterfront along with her thriller male companion.

The duo clinked their champagne flutes, whereas the gentleman flashed his inked arm and diamond encrusted watch.

On an episode of TOWIE final month, James admitted he does not wish to have children with ‘the improper particular person’ as he mirrored on being single after the pair’s break up.

Treats: The star clinked a champagne glass with a thriller man earlier than taking a trip in a Lamborghini and sitting down for dinner on the Burj Khalifa

MailOnline revealed James and Yaz mutually agreed to chop ties after their relationship turned poisonous in February, with James flying residence and Yazmin staying in the UAE.

A supply beforehand revealed to MailOnline: ‘James and Yazmin have not been in a good place for a whereas now and dwelling collectively in Dubai solely put additional pressure on their relationship.’

‘Arguments between them have intensified and turned nasty, ensuing in the couple deciding between them to go their separate methods – and this time, for good.’

A spokeswoman for Yazmin stated: ‘I can verify James and Yazmin have break up up.

‘It is an amicable break up and each of them are sure that it is time to transfer on with no animosity.’

The Essex couple had skilled a tempestuous relationship, splitting up and reconciling on a variety of events after they first began courting in 2017.