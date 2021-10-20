Toyota Kirloskar launches limited edition Innova Crysta: will get multi-terrain monitor, price starts from Rs 17.18 lakhToyota Kirloskar launches limited edition Innova Crysta with multi terrain monitor and price starts from Rs 17.18 lakh rupees Terrain Monitor, Prices Start at Rs 17.18 Lakh

This limited edition model is offered with a host of features like multi terrain monitor, heads up display, tire pressure monitoring system, wireless charger, door edge lighting and air ionizer.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Tuesday said it has introduced a limited edition of its multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Innova Crysta with a showroom price of between Rs 17.18 lakh and Rs 20.35 lakh.

The petrol variant of the car is priced between Rs 17.18 lakh to Rs 18.59 lakh while the diesel variant is priced between Rs 18.99 lakh and Rs 20.35 lakh.

Trapezoid piano black grille, piercing headlamps, diamond cut alloys on the tyres, welcome lamps on the outside, blue illumination, 3-dimensional combination meter with large TFT mid, start and stop buttons, apply car play and Android. Auto option is also available.

Apart from comfortable plush leather seats, the vehicle also gets one touch tumble second row seat (once touch will reach the rear seat), mobile holder with USB port, foldable seatback table and cup holder.

Not only this, the vehicle gets 6 speed ECT with sequential shift. Eco and Power Drive modes are also available. Apart from this, there are also some accessories in the vehicle, which can be installed. These include welcome door lamps, digital video recorders and roof spoiler garnishes.

VW Sigamani, Associate General Manager (AGM), Sales & Strategic Marketing, TKM, said in a statement, “The Innova has been the undisputed leader in the MPV segment since its launch, making it one of our flagship products. has become. It has been our constant endeavor to upgrade our products to suit the ever-changing trends, movement needs and customer preferences.”