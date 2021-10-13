Toyota launches new Fortuner Legender 4X4 variant Check Prices Features and Finance Options

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched a new variant of its bestselling flagship SUV, the Fortuner Legend. The new 4X4 variant (Fortuner Legender 4X4) has been introduced keeping in mind the luxury SUV lovers. Its ex-showroom price has been kept at Rs 42.33 lakh.

Many new features in Fortuner Legender 4X4

The company had earlier launched the facelift variant of the Fortuner SUV in January. The company has made many changes in the new variant. The most special in this is the 4X4 experience. Safety features such as Downhill Assist Control, Electronic Drive Control, Front and Rear Locking Differential, 7 Airbags, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) with Anti Lock Braking System (ABS), VSC, Hill Assist, Traction Control have been provided in this variant.

Dual tone color options like Pearl White and Black roof have been given in the new Toyota Fortuner 4X4 variant. Like the previous Lengender 4X2 model, it also gets dual tone interiors in black and maroon colors. This variant has been launched with a 2.8 liter diesel engine, which generates 204bhp power and 500Nm torque. It is offered with 6 speed torque converter automatic transmission option.

Check Finance Options on Fortuner Legender 4X4

Talking about the finance options available for this new variant of Toyota Fortuner, you can get many offers. Most banks in this range charge around 10 per cent interest on loans for five years.

On this basis, if you get 90 percent showroom price finance, you may have to pay a lump sum in the beginning around Rs 12.50 lakh. This includes insurance, registration fee, road tax, processing fee, etc. along with 10% down payment. An installment of more than 80 thousand will be made every month on this loan.

The best selling big SUV is the Toyota Fortuner

Let us tell you that the Fortuner is the best selling model in the Big SUV segment. It is very much liked in urban areas in India. The company’s Innova SUV is also one of the best selling models in India. The Fortuner Legender 4X2 model introduced in January has sold 2,700 units so far. The company has high hopes from the new Fortuner Legender 4X4 variant.