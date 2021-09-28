Toyota’s autonomous division just bought the company that made the self-driving DeLorean do Donuts

Woven Planet Holdings, a subsidiary of Toyota, has acquired Renovo Motors, a startup that makes operating systems for autonomous vehicles. This is the latest acquisition aimed at accelerating Toyota’s mission of developing autonomous vehicles with connected software. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Toyota founded Woven Planet in January 2021 to invest in artificial intelligence and develop mobility. Since then, the company has been on a buying spree, acquiring Carmera, a firm that provides real-time, high-definition maps and data for driverless vehicles, and Lyft’s Level 5 autonomous vehicle division.

Renault converted a DeLorean with an electric powertrain and then the autonomous d. did Onts with

Renovo, which is based in Silicon Valley, makes operating systems that integrate all the software needed to run a fleet of autonomous vehicles. Founded in 2010 by Chris Hesser and Jason Stinson, Renovo has been involved in a number of interesting automotive projects over the years. The Renovo Coupe was a $529,000 electric supercar with 1,000 pound-feet of torque and a 0-60 time of 3.4 seconds, or its project to replace a DeLorean with an electric powertrain and then do autonomous donuts with it.

Recently, Renovo has created an AV system that not only monitors the driver’s attention, but also monitors the facial expressions of passengers and pedestrians to better understand their emotions inside and outside the vehicle. Is. The company worked with an AI startup called Affectiva to integrate this technology into its fleet of test vehicles.

Renovo aspires to become the Amazon Web service of self-driving cars. Its operating system, called AWare, enables autonomous vehicles to handle massive amounts of sensor data. Renovo has also worked with Samsung to help the giant test, develop and deploy self-driving cars.

“This is indeed a huge day for us,” Heiser wrote in a blog post announcing the acquisition by Toyota. “When Jason Stinson and I co-founded Renovo in 2010, we dreamed of a world where cars would be defined by their software platform and, in doing so, unlock a world of new experiences and rediscover the nature of transportation. It is a vision that requires a complete re-thinking of the car at its core. This dream, in powerful alignment with Woven Planet’s vision and mission, now takes another major step toward reality Is. “