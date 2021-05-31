TPSC Interview New Date 2021 Announced for JMO/GDMO Posts, Check Latest Updates @tpsc.gov.in





TPSC Interview Date 2021:Tripura Public Service Fee (TPSC) has lately launched the revised interview schedule for recruitment to the publish of Junior Medical Officer- Basic Responsibility Medical Officer, Gr-IV vacancies towards the commercial quantity 03/2021 attributable to unavoidable circumstances. All these candidates who have been going to seem within the TPSC Examination can now obtain the revised schedule via the official web site of TPSC.

In line with the discover launched on the official web site, the interview/persona take a look at for recruitment to the publish of Junior Medical Officer- Basic Responsibility Medical Officer, Gr-IV of THS, Group A, Gazetted below Well being and Household Welfare Division, Govt. of Tripura has been scheduled on or from 4 June 2021. Earlier, the interview was scheduled on 31 Might 2021.

The fee has uploaded the record of provisionally eligible candidates on the official web site. The candidates can examine their respective roll quantity from the record printed on the fee’s web site. The record of provisionally eligible candidates has been printed to immediately their respective roll quantity. The record so printed is solely for shortlisting candidates to be known as for an interview.

The best way to obtain TPSC Junior Medical Officer/GDMO Interview Eligible Listing?

Go to the official web site.i.e.tpsc.gov.in. Click on on ‘Listing of Provisionally Eligible candidates with Roll No. of JMO/GDMO (Advt. 03/2021)’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will probably be opened. Cntrl+ F+ Roll Quantity and Search. Obtain TPSCJunior Medical Officer/GDMO Interview Eligible Listing and reserve it for future reference.

Obtain TPSC Junior Medical Officer/GDMO Interview Eligible Listing

TPSC Junior Medical Officer/GDMO Interview Discover

All shortlisted candidates are required to obtain their respective provisional admission certificates via their login ID from the fee’s web site on & from 28 Might 2021. The fee won’t subject any hardcopy of the admission certificates she/he could contact with IT cell of TPSC for needed tips. Interview/Character Check will probably be performed on & from 4 June 2021. The candidates can obtain the TPSC Junior Medical Officer/GDMO Interview Provisional record by clicking on the above hyperlink.

This drive is being performed to recruit 164 vacancies of Junior Medical Officer- Basic Responsibility Medical Officer, Gr-IV. The web software course of for the identical was began on 10 Might 2021 and ended on 21 Might 2021.