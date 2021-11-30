Tracey Ullman Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



splits: 8

What Is Tracey Ullman’s Net Worth?

Tracey Ullman is an English actress, comedian, singer, dancer, director, author, and screenwriter who has a net worth of $15 million. Ullman is probably best known for starring on the television series “The Tracey Ullman Show” (1987–1990), “Tracey Takes On…” (1996–1999), and “Tracey Ullman’s State of the Union” (2008–2010). She created “Tracey Takes On…” and “Tracey Ullman’s State of the Union” and served as a writer, director, and producer on both shows. Tracey has more than 60 acting credits to her name, including the films “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” (1986), “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” (1993), “Prêt-à-Porter” (1994), “Small Time Crooks” (2000), and “Into the Woods” (2014), the television series “Ally McBeal” (1998–1999) and “How I Met Your Mother” (2014), and the miniseries “Mrs. America” (2020). She has also appeared in numerous stage productions, such as a 1991 Broadway production of Jay Presson Allen’s “The Big Love.” Ullman has released two studio albums, “You Broke My Heart in 17 Places” (1983) and “You Caught Me Out” (1984), and she published the book “Tracey Takes On” in 1998.

Early Life

Tracey Ullman was born Trace Ullman in Slough, Buckinghamshire (now known as Berkshire), England. Tracey is the daughter of Doreen and Anthony Ullman, and when she was just 6 years old, she witnessed her father die of a heart attack; he had been recovering from a heart operation at the time. Ullman lost her mother in 2015 when Doreen died in a fire at her Holtspur home. After Anthony’s death, the family moved to Hackbridge in southwest London, and Tracey and her sister, Patti, began performing nightly shows to try to lift their mother’s spirits. After Doreen remarried, the family moved around England, and Ullman attended several state schools. She wrote and appeared in school plays, and a headmaster suggested that Tracey go to a performing arts school. At age 12, Ullman earned a scholarship to the Italia Conti Academy, and as a teenager, she joined the Second Generation dance troupe. Tracey also performed in musicals such as “The Rocky Horror Show” and “Grease.”

Career

Ullman made her television debut on the British series “Mackenzie” in 1980, and her first film was 1984’s “Give My Regards to Broad Street.” From 1981 to 1984, she was a cast member on the BBC Scotland sketch comedy series “A Kick Up the Eighties,” which led to Tracey getting her own show, “Three of a Kind” (1981–1983). The series co-starred comedians David Copperfield and Lenny Henry, and it earned Ullman a BAFTA Award in 1984. In 1985, Tracey starred as Candice Valentine on the ITV series “Girls on Top,” appeared in the film “Plenty,” and moved to Los Angeles. From 1987 to 1990, she starred on the Fox series “The Tracey Ullman Show,” which aired 80 episodes over four seasons and was ranked #25 on “Rolling Stone” magazine’s “40 Greatest Sketch-Comedy TV Shows of All Time” list. Tracey appeared in the films “I Love You to Death” (1990), “Household Saints” (1993), “Bullets over Broadway” (1994), and “Everyone Says I Love You” (1996), and she played Latrine in 1993’s “Robin Hood: Men in Tights.” She starred in the 1993 specials “Tracey Ullman: A Class Act” and “Tracey Ullman Takes on New York,” and she had her own HBO series, “Tracey Takes On…,” from 1996 to 1999. From 1998 to 1999, Ullman had a recurring role as Dr. Tracey Clark on the Fox series “Ally McBeal.”

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Tracey appeared in the 2000 films “C-Scam,” “Panic,” and “Small Time Crooks,” and then she starred on “Tracey Ullman’s Visible Panty Lines” (2001–2002) and “Tracey Ullman in the Trailer Tales” (2003). In 2004, she guest-starred on “Will & Grace” and appeared in the film “A Dirty Shame,” and in 2005, she released the special “Tracey Ullman: Live and Exposed” and voiced Nell Van Dort and Hildegarde in Tim Burton’s “Corpse Bride.” From 2008 to 2010, Ullman starred on Showtime’s “Tracey Ullman’s State of the Union,” and in 2014, she had a recurring role as Genevieve Scherbatsky on the CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother.” She co-starred with Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, James Corden, and Johnny Depp in 2014’s “Into the Woods,” which grossed $212.9 million at the box office and earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. She starred on the BBC One sketch series “Tracey Ullman’s Show” (2016–2018) and “Tracey Breaks the News” (2017–2018), and she guest-starred on “Girls” (2017), “The President Show” (2017), and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (2021). In 2020, Tracey appeared in the film “The Prom” and the Netflix special “Death to 2020,” voiced Grecklin in the Pixar movie “Onward,” and portrayed feminist activist Betty Friedan in the miniseries “Mrs. America.”

Personal Life

Tracey married producer Allan McKeown on December 27, 1983, and they welcomed daughter Mabel on April 1, 1986, and son John on August 6, 1991. Sadly, McKeown passed away from prostate cancer in December 2013. Ullman became an American citizen in December 2006, and she holds dual citizenship with the U.K. and the U.S. Tracey enjoys knitting and co-wrote the 2006 book “Knit 2 Together: Patterns and Stories for Serious Knitting Fun.”

Awards and Nominations

Ullman has been nominated for more than 25 Primetime Emmys, winning Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Program for “The Tracey Ullman Show” (1989), Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program for “The Tracey Ullman Show” (1990), Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for “The Best of the Tracey Ullman Show” (1990) and “Tracey Takes on New York” (1994), Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for “Love & War” (1993) and “Ally McBeal” (1999), and Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series for “Tracey Takes On…” (1997). She has earned 15 American Comedy Award nominations, taking home the prize for Funniest Female Performer of the Year (1988), Funniest Female Performer in a TV Special (Leading or Supporting) Network, Cable or Syndication for “Tracey Ullman: Backstage” (1989), “Funny Women of Television” (1992), “Tracey Takes on New York” (1994), and “Women of the Night IV” (1996), Funniest Female Performer in a TV Series (Leading Role) Network, Cable or Syndication for “The Tracey Ullman Show” (1990 and 1991) and “Tracey Takes On…” (1998, 1999, and 2000), and Funniest Female Guest Appearance in a TV Series for “Ally McBeal” (1999).

Tracey has received five Golden Globes nominations, winning Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical for “The Tracey Ullman Show” in 1988, and she earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for “Tracey Takes On…” in 1999. She won a BAFTA Award for Best Light Entertainment Performance for “Three of a Kind” in 1984, and she received a Lucy Award at the 1995 Women in Film Lucy Awards. Ullman has won three CableACE Awards, Performance in a Comedy Special for “Tracey Takes on New York” (1995) and Variety Special or Series and Actress in a Comedy Series for “Tracey Takes On…” (1996). She was honored with a Sir Peter Ustinov Award at the 2000 Banff Television Festival, and she shared a National Board of Review Award for Best Acting by an Ensemble with her “Prêt-à-Porter” co-stars in 1994. Tracey has won Online Film & Television Association Awards for Best Actress in a Cable Series (1998) and Best Host or Performer in a Variety, Musical, or Comedy Series (1998 and 1999) for “Tracey Takes On…,” and she has earned Satellite Awards for Best Actress in a Series, Comedy or Musical for “Tracey Takes On…” (1998) and “State of the Union” (2008), Best Ensemble, Motion Picture for “Into the Woods” (2015), and Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries & Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for “Mrs. America” (2021). In 1991, Ullman won a Theatre World Award for Outstanding New York Debut for “Taming of the Shrew” and “The Big Love.”

Real Estate

In 1998, Ullman and McKeown paid $1.8 million for a 5,574 square foot, five-bedroom home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Palisades Riviera. In early 2013, they purchased a 3,013 square foot Brentwood home for $2.56 million. Tracey sold the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home for $3.2 million in 2015.