Tracing Mexico’s Complicated Relationship With Rice



Speaking of green, there is a green stone of other worldly beauty which is simply known as Cantera It’s everywhere in Oaxaca. On the corners of the painted faade it appears as the exposed queen. It forms the border of the huge grille windows, which, Spanish-style, run along the entire length of the building. It’s there as a rustication and entablature – there, too, is one of the city’s main discussions, Santo Domingo de Guzman. That first evening I thought my eyes were deceiving me. The sky had changed to half a dozen shades of pink and orange before it got dark. I wandered through the breathtaking views of city life – through the first floor window, the girls were practicing ballet outside the Degas painting. In front was a mescallaria in which grizzled old men were smoking outside. The small alcove, seen on a high corner, had a Baroque theater and bent white saints. Outside of Origin, which belongs to the famous Oxacan chef Rodolfo Castellanos – who still works at his restaurant – I pulled out my phone to check the exterior. It was not magic or blindness; They were tender, mournful green.

Inside, in a magnificent courtyard, hung by dried corn, with its husks casting white shadows on the stars, marked itself with the Jesuit monogram IHS, the symbol of Christ, I ate fried chapulins (locusts) as a cocktail snack. A line from Hugh Thomas’s “Victory” reminds me of the 1993 history of the Spanish occupation of this land five centuries ago. “Everything that moved was eaten,” he wrote of pre-Columbian Mexico. Since then, the testing menus of many courses have unfolded, each bringing in brand new flavors, giving me a glimpse of that pre-Columbian past.

We talk so easily about soil, terror, and ignorance, but we don’t know the meaning of these words until we get to Mexico. In the chintextal – a paste made from pasilla chili – topped with blue corn toast, I could taste the deep earth. There again the smoke from the volcano, in the mole manchamantels, twisting the duck’s breast, was as red as the dust I had seen from the plane. Death, smoke, fragrance. It was there, in the puree of thorny mussels, on which a fragment of the leased sea valley appeared. It was as if a portal had been opened to the underworld through which the taste of Miktlan (Heads to Aztecs) flowed itself, all enriched with chthonic power. A few days later, when Olga Cabrera Oropeza – the chef and founder of Tierra del Sol, a restaurant that specializes in malls – confirmed my feelings that first night in Oaxaca, I was half-thinking. “For me,” she said, on a terrace with beautiful views of the green city, “the mole is the existence of dead elements that bring the dish to life.” These were pre-Hispanic dishes – old Aztec flavors, a legend – new to me in many textures and tastes, and as such, they felt like the origin of the country’s culinary history.

I came to Mexico in search of what is the most important ingredient after Hispanic rice – and almost immediately, I had the most reasonable question in the world: “or Por qué arroz?” (“Why rice?”), Eduardo “Lalo” asked Angels, an artisan mezcal maker with rough features and sunburned skin. In this corn birthplace, Lalo wanted to know why I was suffering from rice. Speaking to me through my guide – Omar Alonso, who was sitting next to Lalo in Guerrero de Oxaca, the hat of the local baseball team, under the mural of Mayhuel, the Aztec goddess of Magwe (Agave) – I heard his Spanish, simple words “chino.” Omar looked a little embarrassed, then translated: “We are not Asians.”