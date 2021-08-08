Track and Field at the Olympics Was in a Word: Extreme

TOKYO – It was a week and a half of extremes.

Extreme heat. Extreme spikes and an extreme track, two technological advances that have combined to produce extreme times. But also an extreme absence of spectators, a void that the athletes sought to camouflage with extreme performances.

Athletics at the Tokyo Games helped fill the last 10 days of the Olympic calendar, and five years – in many ways – were worth the wait. Members of the Old Guard took on leading roles again, some of them for their last time, and a new generation stepped forward, many of them in events that had so often been overshadowed in the past.