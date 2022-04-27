World

Track & Field athletes can now wear hair beads

17 hours ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The rule banning beads from being worn in student athletes’ hair if they participate in track and field is being put on a temporary hold. The rule was put in place by the New York State Public High School Athletic Association as a way to protect athletes from unnecessary injuries that may be incurred during an event.

It came under scrutiny after some local coaches said it unfairly targeted Black students. It’s since been amended to allow beads and other hair adornments as long as they do not endanger anyone.

