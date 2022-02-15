Track fire causes smoke, train delays at Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan



LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) — Train service was temporarily suspended due to a track fire at a subway station in Manhattan Monday night.

FDNY officials say firefighters responded to the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a fire on the tracks.

The MTA says a southbound 4 train reported a smoke condition at the station.

Video captured smoke inside the station as people made their way off the subway platform.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Several trains including the 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 have resumed service between Brooklyn and Manhattan in both directions, although delays are expected.

2 3 4 5 trains are running with delays in both directions after our crews concluded an investigation at Fulton St.

2 3 4 5 trains have resumed making stops between Brooklyn and Manhattan in both directions. https://t.co/x7yyIxFvCd — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) February 15, 2022

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

