Track fire causes smoke, train delays at Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) — Train service was temporarily suspended due to a track fire at a subway station in Manhattan Monday night.

FDNY officials say firefighters responded to the Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan around 7:20 p.m. for reports of a fire on the tracks.

The MTA says a southbound 4 train reported a smoke condition at the station.

TOP STORY | More than 100 passengers trapped for 7 hours on stalled Amtrak train in Queens

Video captured smoke inside the station as people made their way off the subway platform.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

Several trains including the 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 have resumed service between Brooklyn and Manhattan in both directions, although delays are expected.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


