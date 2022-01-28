Tracking the nor’easter: The art of the forecast | Weather or Not



NEW YORK (WABC) — The art of the forecast is a complicated one and tracking the timing and snow totals for this weekend’s nor’easter has been just that.

“We’re looking at all of the ingredients going into this storm,” said Chief Meteorologist Lee Goldberg. “When we are formulating the forecast we are starting to look at the weather map first. We formulate our ideas… and then we look at those models for some support for our thinking.”

And whether it’s a few inches to a foot of snow, planning a forecast requires a look at the entire country.

“As meteorologists we’re focusing on all of the U.S., all of North America, we go out to the Pacific Ocean because the weather is fluid,” says AccuWeather Expert Senior Meteorologist David Dombek.

