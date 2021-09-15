Tracy Grimshaw makes powerful argument for older Australian players to get AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Tracy Grimshaw has made a passionate appeal for people over 60 who refuse to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine to roll up their sleeves before it’s too late.

The freedom to choose which COVID-19 vaccination you want to receive has been a hot-button political topic Down Under, with older Australians in Queensland, South Australia, the Northern Territory and Western Australia now given access to the Pfizer jab which was previously only available to young people. .

But both vaccines proved to be equally effective, with a Current Affair host sending a power message to those still holding out for alternative mRNA doses.

“For the record I’m 61 and I have AstraZeneca and my heart breaks everyday when I hear the death toll among non-vaccinated seniors who have had a vaccine for months,” she said.

She asked two of the country’s leading doctors whether AstraZeneca—over sixties—deserved and spoiled it and whether they should just ‘suck it up’ and get what they’ve been given.

‘Is the AstraZeneca-hesitating ’60s getting worse and entitled?’ Grimshaw asked.

‘Should people over 60 suck it up and only get the vaccine that’s available to them?’

Former deputy chief medical officer Dr Nick Cotsworth, who is in favor of being banned from mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna because of their limited supply, said he doesn’t think so.

But he adds: ‘People over 60 have long been able to get a vaccine, so it’s an option not to get the vaccine, it’s not an accessibility issue.’

‘Young people have been last in almost every decision in this pandemic.

‘They weren’t included at the start of the vaccine rollout, they’ve lost their jobs, now they’re at home under restrictions and we have the opportunity to give them mRNA vaccines.’

Former deputy chief medical officer Dr Nick Cotsworth (right) believes older Australians should be confined to AstraZeneca, while infectious diseases specialist Professor Paul Griffin (left) says everyone has a choice Should be.

What are the chances of dying from a blood clot after AstraZeneca? one in 1.9 million People have died from blood clots after AstraZeneca. By comparison, the Australian team has 33. one of the probability of dying if they catch covid-19, a 12,000. one of probability of being struck by lightning and a 55. one of Your chance to win Oz Lotto.

But infectious disease specialist Professor Paul Griffin says older Australians should be given a choice.

He said, ‘I don’t want to be put off by AstraZeneca and how safe and effective it is…

‘And if this change (seen by other states) allows more people to get vaccinated then I certainly welcome it.’

Vulnerable people over the age of 60 were among the first Down Under to be granted access to a British-made jab, but some peers of older Australians refused to roll up their sleeves for fear of extremely rare blood clots Is.

Although the condition TTS can be an unlikely side effect of AstraZeneca dosage, it is much less common in the 60s and only proves fatal in about one in 1.9 million cases.

In comparison, around two percent of all COVID cases worldwide prove fatal with older patients at higher risk.

Pat Fairey (pictured with wife Diane) who is over 60, told the programme: ‘We want what we want. We live in a free society’

Australians under the age of 40 were among the last group in Australia to have access to vaccines as Pfizer’s limited supply during the past few months.

What are the chances of a blood clot forming? Number of people who developed blood clots after AstraZeneca per 100,000 people: < 50 years - 3.1 people 50-59 years – 2.7 60-69 years – 1.4 70-79 years – 1.8 80+ Years – 1.9 Australia has a total case fatality rate of 3 percent Source: Atagi

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization made the tough decision to limit AstraZeneca to over 50s after a 48-year-old woman died of complications from blood clots – also seen in parts of Europe.

That advice was then followed with young people over 60 being forced to wait months for any protection from the virus.

It then ended when the Sydney outbreak began in June, encouraging Australians of all ages to consider the AstraZeneca jab.

Pat Fairey, who is over 60, told the programme: ‘We should have what we want. We live in a free society.’

His wife, Diane, said he felt “discriminated against” because he was over the age of 59.

She said, ‘I was diagnosed with some superficial blood clot in my legs and then in March I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The rare blood clotting disorder associated with AstraZeneca has no association or relevance to a person’s history of blood clots, meaning they would no longer be at risk.

Even if someone does get one of the clots, it is incredibly survival and increasingly easy to treat.

The message from the Australian Medical Association and the federal government is ‘don’t wait’. Pictured: A woman receives a dose of AstraZeneca in Melbourne

But 78-year-old Peter Jackson has the same idea and plans to exit for the Pfizer jab.

‘I don’t want to take a risk with AstraZeneca, and the choice has been taken away from me.’

But the message from the Australian Medical Association and the federal government is ‘don’t wait’.

A Columbia University study found that AstraZeneca actually proved to be more effective at keeping people out of hospital and preventing Covid deaths than other vaccines.

Researchers said only 1.52 percent of those who received two doses of the Oxford-made jab were admitted to the ward after catching the virus. And only 0.03 percent, or one in 3,000, died of the disease.

But of those who received the Pfizer vaccine, 1.99 percent were hospitalized and 0.15 percent died after being infected with the virus.

“It’s like the captain of the plane saying you’re about to crash into the ocean and people are debating right now what brand of lifestyle they want to wear,” said Dr Chris Moy of the AMA.

‘Covid is coming to your door and you don’t want to be naked without a vaccine when it’s there, so don’t die waiting for Pfizer.’