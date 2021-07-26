Trading the Welsh Countryside for a Ranch in Wyoming

My horse was ready to race, ears pricked, muscles tense. A few yards further on, a herd of wild horses stared at us; they had ignored us for most of our ascent from the valley below. Horned lizards crawled in the sagebrush beneath us, but my horse’s gaze remained fixed on its indomitable brethren.

Moments later, we were galloping at full speed under the rugged backdrop of the towering Absaroka Range. We lined up with the backs of the herd – alongside the foals jostling each other to follow their mothers – and were bombarded by bits of dirt slipping out of their thundering hooves. I narrowed my eyes to keep the dust out of my eyes. A herd of antelope seen from afar, well camouflaged among the gold tinted grasslands of the high elevation plains of the Wind River Indian Reservation.