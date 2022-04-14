Trae Young, De’Andre Hunter lead Hawks to play-in rout of Hornets



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Trey Young came back from a slow start to score 24 points and D’Andre Hunter led a third-quarter wave that led the Atlanta Hawks to the Charlotte Hornets 132-103 in an Eastern Conference play-in game on Wednesday night.

The Hawks, who finished ninth in the East after an amazing run in the conference final a year ago, will travel to Cleveland on Friday night to face the Cavaliers.

The winner claims the No. 8 pick before and will face the top pick Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs.

The season is over for the Hornets, who have been dominated by 9-10 play-in games for the second year in a row and have not played in the playoffs since 2016.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

All five Atlanta starters scored double figures, as did Bogdan Bogdanovich off the bench. After being at 3 in the first half, the Hunters exploded in the decisive third round with 16 points.

Hunter finished with 22 points, with Danilo Galineri adding 18 and Clint Capella 15. Kevin Huerter and Bogdanovic joined with 13 points.

The Hornets had a strong off-season season and seemed to have a good chance of winning a few play-in games on the road. But those hopes were dashed against their I-85 rivals.

Lamelo led the ball with 26 points but made only 7 of 25 shots.

The Hawks led 13 men in the first half before settling for a 60-52 advantage at the break. Charlotte gained some momentum in the last minute of the half, but it certainly didn’t make it to the third.

At that 12-minute barrage, the Hawks outscored the Hornets 42-24, hitting 16 of 24 shots and scoring 102-76 to reach the final.

With the Hornets doubling at every opportunity, Young made just 1 of 9 in the first half and 3 of 13 in the first half.

But his teammates found plenty of open-mindedness and forced the Hornets to pay the price.

Charlotte should have known what the night would be like on her way to State Farm Arena.

Hornett’s chartered bus was blocked by a freight train that stopped at a crossing near the Downtown Sports Complex. The pregam delayed the arrival of Charlotte for warm-up, the bus had to turn around and take a different route to the arena.

Once the game was over it didn’t go very well.

Hornet’s frustration erupted in about 6 1/2 minutes when Miles Bridges complained so loudly about a goaltending call that he quickly picked up two technicals and was sent off.

Tip-INS

Hornets: Terry Rogers had 21 points. …. As a team, Charlotte shot 37.8% (37 of 90) from the field.

Hawks: F. John Collins (sprained leg, sprained finger) increased workout but still can’t play. He has not played since March 11. … G. Lou Williams was also inactive with lower back discomfort.

Coming next

The Hawks went 3-1 against the Cavaliers in the regular season, splitting the two games at Cleveland.