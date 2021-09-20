Trending

Trafficking Latest News: Turtles used for smuggling from Lucknow to Hyderabad, 2 arrested … 266 turtles seized – 2 arrested for smuggling turtles from Lucknow to Hyderabad

Lucknow
The UP Forest Department team has had great success. Two persons were arrested from Hyderabad on Monday after a bust of a turtle smuggling gang was busted. A team from the forest department has seized 266 turtles from the smugglers. The smugglers used to smuggle turtles from Lucknow to Hyderabad. Based on this information, a team of Hyderabad Forest Department along with a team of UP Forest Department have arrested two smugglers. The arrested accused have been taken to Lucknow from Hyderabad by a team of UP Forest Department.

A team from UP and Hyderabad Forest Department conducted a joint operation
On Sunday, a Forest Department team received information that two people were smuggling turtles. Turtles from UP are caught and sold in Hyderabad. The information was given to the Forest Department, Hyderabad. The two were later arrested from Hyderabad while the team was taking action. A search turned up 266 captive turtles in their possession. Both the accused are residents of Lucknow.

266 turtles recovered
DFO Dr Ravi Kumar Singh said the turtles were smuggled from Lucknow to Hyderabad. Upon receiving the information, the team of Hyderabad Forest Department was informed. On arrival, a team from the Hyderabad Forest Department nabbed both the accused and seized 266 turtles from them. He was kept at the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad until the investigation began. After this, after sending the team from here, they were brought back by plane. These turtles are kept in a cookery.

