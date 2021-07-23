Tragedy queen meena kumari controversial life facts

New Delhi. In the Hindi cinema world, the acting and beauty magic of famous actress Meena Kumari, known as Tragedy Queen, continues even today. Of course today Meena Kumari is not among us in the world, but her beautiful performance is still alive in the hearts of people. His superb films like Pakeezah, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, and Dil Ek Mandir are still the favorite of the audience. Meena Kumari used to be in the headlines for her work. Equally, she used to make a lot of headlines about her personal life. Today we are going to tell you a surprising anecdote related to the actress.

Meena Kumari had left the orphanage

Meena Kumari had to suffer from birth. Very few people would know that after the birth of Meena Kumari, her father Ali Baksh left her in the orphanage. In fact, his father already had two daughters. At the same time, when Meena Kumari was born, she became very sad.

It is said that when Meena Kumari was born, the financial condition of her house was not good at that time. Due to financial constraints, his father had dropped him outside a Muslim orphanage. But then after a few hours he had brought them from there.

Broken marriage after 12 years

Not only Meena Kumari’s childhood but her married life also went through a lot of difficulties. Meena Kumari had given her heart to the famous filmmaker Kamal Amorhi. The two met on the sets of the film Tamasha. While working, both of them came close to each other and within a year both of them got married.

This was Meena Kumari’s first marriage, but it was Kamal Amrohi’s third marriage. Kamal Amrohi and Meena Kumari’s relationship lasted for 12 years and later their marriage came on the verge of breaking up. Then came a time when Kamal Amrohi took talaq from Meena Kumari by saying triple talaq.

Meena Kumari got a bad addiction to alcohol

After separating from husband Kamal Amrohi, Meena Kumari started drinking alcohol. Due to which his liver got weakened. Meena Kumari started falling ill due to excessive drinking and on 31 March 1972, Meena Kumari died due to liver cirrhosis.