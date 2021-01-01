Tragic death of Siddharth Shukla: Dangers that Khiladi 11 fame Vishal Aditya Singh met before Siddharth Shukla’s death Vishal Aditya Singh met 2-3 days before Siddharth Shukla’s death, told what happened

Famous TV actor Siddharth Shukla passed away on September 2. The news of Siddharth’s death has saddened everyone from his fans to his family. 10 days after Siddharth’s death, his ‘Bigg Boss 13’ co-star Vishal Singh has spoken about his last meeting with Siddharth. ‘Khatro Ke Khiladi 11’ fame Vishal Singh said that he met Siddharth two-three days before his death.

Speaking to ‘Mid Day’ portal, Vishal said that he had no discussion with Siddharth after the ‘Bigg Boss show’ quarrel. But Sid was a wonderful person. He saw my performance in Khatron K Khiladi 11 and then called my number and appreciated my acting.

Vishal said in the interview, “Our conversation came to a complete halt after the fight in ‘Bigg Boss’. Or we didn’t try to meet. I found my number somewhere and he called me and said ‘I will never be able to do the stunt you did.’

Vishal says, “I like that he appreciated my work. I thought there must be people in the world who appreciate others very much. We talked for half an hour and it was a beautiful conversation. He then texted and we met. Two or three days later, the news of Siddhartha’s death came. I was shocked to hear that. I was very upset to hear the news of Siddhartha. I just pray to God that Siddhartha Shuka rests in peace. I adore him for everything he did for me, he didn’t need to call or meet me but he did! This event will stay with me for the rest of my life.