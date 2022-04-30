Tragic: The death of the greatest footballer Diego Maradona, Argentina won the World Cup under his captaincy

Diego Maradona, the world’s greatest footballer, has passed away. He was 60 years old. Maradona’s lawyer confirmed his death. News agency ANI quoted Reuters as saying that Maradona died due to heart attack. He was discharged from the hospital on 11th of the same month. He had emergency brain surgery and was hospitalized for eight days.

Maradona is counted among the greatest footballers of all time. Maradona is best remembered for the ‘Hand of God’ in the 1986 tournament against England. Maradona won Argentina’s Football World Cup in 1986 under his captaincy. Marodona first came into the limelight with the 1982 Football World Cup in Spain, although he was only 21 years old then. Despite this, he had emerged as Argentina’s star player. He was the captain of the team when Argentina won the World Cup four years later.

Maradona has also played club football for Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona. He has a huge fan following all over the world. However, he has also been in controversies many times due to his addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Maradona had a corona test a few days ago but his report came negative. However, he went into self-isolation for the second time last week after a bodyguard showed symptoms of corona virus.

Argentina soccer superstar Diego Maradona dies of heart attack: Reuters pic.twitter.com/lxkER64JMt — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2020

Maradona was living in a house near his daughters’ house. After his retirement from football, his health was not good. He had to be hospitalized several times. However, he surprised his fans by suddenly reaching the football world in Russia in 2018.

Argentina has declared three days of national mourning following the death of Maradona. The news of Maradona’s death has caused a wave of mourning among football fans around the world. Tributes are being paid to this great footballer on social media.

Celebrities around the world including sports lovers have expressed grief over his death. Sourav Ganguly tweeted, My hero is no more. May God rest his soul. I used to watch football for you. VVS Laxman has described his death as a bad day for the world of sports.

Virender Sehwag has also expressed grief over his death. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav wrote, You will be greatly missed Maradona. Rahul Gandhi wrote, the veterans left us. Maradona was the magician. Maradona made football a beautiful game.