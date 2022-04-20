Trailblazing trans female golfer says ‘there has to be a division’ in elite sports



Mian Bagger, a transgender female golfer from Denmark who made history when she competed in the 2004 Women’s Australian Open, disagreed with the notion that trans women should be allowed to compete against biological women.

Bagger, 55, began hormone replacement therapy in 1992 and underwent sex reassignment surgery in 1995. He began competing against amateur golfers in the late 1990’s and won the 1999 South Australian State Amateur Tournament.

She expressed support for an Australian lawmaker’s bill that would ban trans women from excluding women’s sports. According to News.com.au, the bill would exclude Bagger from playing sports as a trans woman.

“These days, [the dynamic] Known as Self-Id or Self-Identity: Male-body people are presented as women who live as women, with varying degrees of medical intervention and to some degree, no medical intervention, which is exactly – it has crossed the line, see in me, That’s right- this is a slap in the face for women, “said Bager.

He told the news outlet that it was important to note the “difference between the general society and the sport, especially the really high-level game.”

“In daily society, of course we want an inclusive, egalitarian [society]. We want equality, a lack of inequality, and of course every single person must have equal access to life and service and work in society. Of course, we all want that, and I do, ”he said.

“In sports? It’s different. Sport is about physical ability. It’s not just a matter of discrimination, it’s not just about equality and equal access. It’s a physical ability. Now, if you get a team – men – who are on average strong, tall, fast. , Unlike women, there must be a division. There must be a division. “

Bagger also questioned the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision in November to exclude policies required to treat or treat trans athletes as “medically unnecessary.” The IOC structure also states that athletes no longer need to change hormone levels to compete in events.

Bagger called the decision “absolutely rubbish.”

He told News.com.au, “Anyone with a basic knowledge of biology and the differences between men and women knows that it’s ridiculous. It’s the male puberty that really provides physical performance for boys and men in sports.” “And I think it’s irrefutable – it’s ridiculous to suggest otherwise.”

He added that he had been called a “liar” for his position.

The Australian bill, introduced by Tasmanian Liberal Senator Claire Chandler, is called the “Save Women’s Sport” bill. According to The Guardian, it will amend the country’s gender discrimination laws to make it clear that single-sex games based on biological sex are not a discriminatory measure.