Trailer 2 of Tadap is here and it keeps up with the intensity and raw action theme. Tadap’s second trailer 2 release

With “Tadap” now approaching its release, fans of the film are extremely excited. The first trailer of the film created a lot of buzz among the fans and after that 4 songs have been released from the film which are getting the love of the fans. After Tumse Bhi Bahi, Tere Siwa Jag Mein, Tu Jo Mera Ho Gaya Hai and Hoye Ishq Na, the second trailer of the film has now been released!

The second trailer of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap takes a closer look at the intense film we were promised. The trailer is full of RAW and REAL action moves and the film gets a closer look through this RAW, REAL and suspenseful trailer in which Ahan himself performs the action sequences.

There are also some amusing dialogues like ‘The snake is given milk only on the day of Nag Panchami’ and the rest of the day is crushed when it enters the house’ and ‘The daughter had heard the agony of love, now the father will face the yearning of love’. High in the trailer The octane action sequences and an endearing love story are also featured closely, which has kept fans anticipating since the very beginning. Ahaan’s debut performance looks amusing and powerful and his facial expressions are perfect.

Her role has garnered her fan following even before the film’s release. Starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, Presented and Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios, Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Written by Rajat Arora and Directed by Milan Luthria Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production Tadap will hit the theaters on 3rd December 2021.

Monday, November 29, 2021, 14:10 [IST]