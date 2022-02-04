Trailer – Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer Released, Alia Bhatt stuns again with her strong acting! Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer Released, Alia Bhatt stuns again with her stellar performance!

News oi-Salman Khan

The trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s blockbuster film Gangubai Kathiawadi has been released and fans are liking it a lot. People were waiting for this trailer for a long time. You can guess from the trailer of the film how amazing this Alia Bhatt starrer is going to be. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has presented Alia in a very spectacular way. Alia Bhatt is looking amazing in this trailer and you are definitely going to be crazy about her acting.

Riteish Deshmukh will play the role of a pregnant father in ‘Mr Mummy’, a blast from the first poster!

There was a lot of controversy about this film Gangubai Kathiawadi based on real story but later everything got cleared. The trailer of this film has already been released, although the film could not be released.

The film had to be postponed due to Corona virus and now this film is going to release on 25 February. For this reason again a trailer has been released. Apart from Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan is also going to be seen in this film and a small glimpse of him is seen in the trailer.

Although Ajay Devgan’s character is not very big. Talking about this trailer, it is more than 3 minutes long and fans are also liking it a lot.

Alia Bhatt wanted to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a long time and now she has got this opportunity. Talking about the starcast, stars like Jis Sarbh and Vijay Raj are also seen in this trailer. Time will tell how Alia Bhatt’s film does wonders at the box office.

6 mega budget films to be released every week for a month – from Akshay Kumar to Prabhas, the box office will be on fire

Ajay Devgan’s first look from ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ revealed, strong trailer to be released tomorrow!

Storm at Box Office: Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi – Ajith’s Valimai’s great clash, know the report

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ will release on this day, announced Sanjay Leela Bhansali!

From Brahmastra, RRR, Adipurush to Laal Singh Chaddha – Top 10 Most Awaited Films of the Year 2022 Announced

Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to premiere at 72nd Berlin Film Festival

The set of ‘Hira Mandi’ will be replaced by ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will start shooting from this month!

Ajay Devgan is ready for blockbuster year, 5 films releasing back to back in 7 months

Ajay Devgn will be seen in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi for only a short time?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali will not clash with Rajamouli’s RRR – Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ release date pushed ahead

Ranbir Kapoor gave the first review of Gangubai Kathiawadi, said – Alia Bhatt’s National Award confirmed

Ajay Devgn – Alia Bhatt seen together on RRR poster, Unique clash with Gangubai, Ajay – Alia in both films

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Trailer – Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer Released, Alia Bhatt stuns again with her strong acting! Read the details which is out now.

Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 12:26 [IST]