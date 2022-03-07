Trailer – John Abraham’s action-packed film ‘Attack’ released! Trailer of John Abraham’s action-packed film ‘Attack’ released!

Entertainment

12 seconds ago
News

After a long wait, the trailer of John Abraham-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer ‘Attack’ is out and it is full of action! After watching the trailer of ‘Attack’ starring John and Jacqueline, you can say that it can prove to be John Abraham’s biggest action film. Talking about the trailer, “John Abraham says.. the two most important days in your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why.”

After this, only continuous action and bullets are seen. So get ready to watch the rise of an army soldier as he realizes his destiny and finds out why he was born.

He has been created to counter terrorism and prevent large scale terrorist attacks and he is the first super soldier of India. Significantly, this trailer is quite spectacular and apart from Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh is also looking amazing.

Apart from these, actor Prakash Raj is also seen in this film and what a wonderful artist he is, it is not hidden from anyone. The unique action entertainer ‘Attack’ starring John Abraham will hit the theaters on April 1, 2022.

Fans are waiting for this day and they believe that this film will be different from the rest of John Abraham’s films. Apart from this, John Abraham on the workfront is busy with the film Pathan and is going to be seen with Shahrukh Khan. Watch the trailer of Attack…

Trailer – John Abraham’s action-packed film ‘Attack’ released! Fans says it is really awesome and blockbuster trailer.

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 15:48 [IST]


READ Also  News of Siddharth Shukla's funeral: A look at everything that happened after the actor's death

