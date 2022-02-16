Trailer – Kangana Ranaut shares a glimpse from the world of reality show ‘Lock-Up’! Trailer – Kangana Ranaut shares a glimpse from the world of reality show ‘Lock-Up’!

After the grand launch of India’s biggest and most fearless reality show, ‘Lock Up: Bedes Jail Attyari Khel’ with great fanfare in Mumbai recently, streaming platforms ALTBalaji and MX Player have now brought together the most dramatic and thrilling show. The power-packed trailer of the reality show has been launched in New Delhi. The much awaited trailer was launched at PVR Plaza, Connaught Place in the presence of OTT disruptor and content queen Ekta R Kapoor, Fearless Host Kangana Ranaut, Karan Bedi, CEO- MX Media and Zulfikar Khan, CEO- ALTBalaji.

In the trailer of the show, scintillating host Kangana Ranaut can be seen in a shimmery, glittery golden dress, holding a shiny yet sinister stick in her hands, which suggests that she is all set to start the game.

In this show, 16 controversial personalities will be kept in lock up for months and their facilities will be taken away. Far from meeting their high demands, the contestants will be jailed in the show with people they don’t even like to watch.

To avoid eviction, celebrity contestants have no option but to reveal their dark secrets to the whole world, which will take the excitement level up a notch. Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut quipped, “The grand launch of the show had piqued everyone’s curiosity and the trailer is a testament to how bold, controversial and exciting it is going to be.

I am delighted to release the trailer in my country’s capital city and I am equally thrilled and excited to enter the OTT space with such a unique and brilliant concept. I want to thank my boss-lady Ekta for always being with me, and she has always been someone I admire and respect.

Would like to say to all my fans get ready for the most fearless show ever!” Content queen Ekta R. Kapoor shared: “Unlike other reality shows, ‘Lock Up’ is being launched in a big way And it has all the elements that are enough to make an entertaining reality show.

The show has a never-before-seen concept which you must have glimpsed in the trailer and I am sure it will captivate the audience and set a new benchmark for reality shows!”

ALTBalaji and MX Player will livestream the show 24×7 on their respective platforms and will take the audience directly to the contestants. Viewers will also get a chance to punish or reward their chosen contestants and play the role of ‘Khabri’ for some of them. Manufactured by Endemol Shine India,

The show will premiere on ALTBalaji and MX Player from February 27, 2022. Watch ‘Lock Up’ from 27th February 24X7 on Alt Balaji and MX Player!

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 16:51 [IST]