Trailer of Haseen Dillruba, starring Taapsee Pannu, Harshvardhan Rane, Vikrant Massey, unveiled by Netflix India

A pair of days after the teaser initiating, the makers of Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Rane-starrer Haseen Dillruba bear lastly unveiled the trailer on the current time, 11 June. The movie seems to be a esteem triangle that has eager system fancy esteem, lust, deceit, and a assassinate. The movie revolves spherical Taapsee’s character Rani who finds herself entangled in her husband’s assassinate. Massey is enjoying Taapsee’s husband Rishabh whereas Rane shall be thought-about as her lover Neel.

As per the trailer, Rani loves assassinate mysteries by an creator named Dinesh Tripathi. She ties the knot with Rishabh in an organized marriage setup. Nonetheless, after the marriage, she realizes that the esteem and fervour are lacking aren’t there and she or he then fell for Neel.

The chronicle takes a tragic flip after Rishabh is killed and Rani is interrogated as his murderer. Throughout the future of interrogation, her secret affair with Neel is revealed. Total, the movie seems to be like thrilling and attention-grabbing.

Try it out right here

Ek tha Raja, ek thi Rani, hui shuru ek khooni prem kahani.#HaseenDillruba #[email protected] @kanikadhillon @taapsee @VikrantMassey @harsha_actor @aanandlrai #Himanshusharma @cypplOfficial @TSeries #BhushanKumar @ErosNow pic.twitter.com/BToOjP22v9 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 11, 2021

Aditya Srivastava, handiest identified for having fun with the characteristic of Abhijeet in Sony TV’s CID, is enjoying an investigative officer in Haseen Dillruba who’s assured that Rani is the murderer.

The movie is directed by Hasee Toh Phasee standing Vinil Mathew whereas Kanika Dhillon has penned the dialogues and screenplay. She is understood for her work on loads of movies on the facet of Manmarziyaan and Judgementall Hai Kya.

Firstly, Haseen Dillruba turned as quickly as slated to initiating in theatres in September last 12 months, alternatively, bought delayed ensuing from the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is now getting a digital initiating. It’s area to stream on Netflix from 2 July. Filmmaker Aanand L Rai is producing the film by way of his banner Coloration Yellow Manufacturing together with Himanshu Sharma and Eros World.