Trailer second season of Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh starrer series Pavitra Rishta 2 on zee5. Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh Pavitra Rishta 2 Trailer on Zee5

Tv oi-Prachi Dixit Ekta Kapoor has launched the trailer of her widespread series Pavitra Rishta 2. Pavitra Rishta It is By no means Too Late. Whereas Ankita Lokhande reprises her position of Ankita, Shaheer Sheikh can be seen within the position of Manav. ZEE5 is again with one other season of the series, which is able to premiere from January 28. Ankita Lokhande says, “Taking pictures for Pavitra Rishta is like coming dwelling as Archana’s character looks like second pores and skin to me. The present has jogged my memory of these days and this time too, it turned out to be extraordinarily fortunate for me. As a result of it has rekindled my perception in love, second possibilities and ‘It is by no means too late’. (*2*)

Therefore, I’m extraordinarily completely happy to announce that your favourite present is again with a brand new season, 8 new episodes, the identical outdated Archana-Manav chemistry and recent drama. We hope that you’ll really feel the love we felt whereas capturing for this series.” Shaheer Sheikh says, “I used to be moving into an unknown character within the first season however the love of the followers made me notice that in me is a human.

Manav’s innocence and relatability has struck a chord with many hearts and I hope the audiences proceed to like him and settle for him within the new season as effectively.” Actor-turned-producer Bhairavi Raichura’s 24 Frames Manufacturing has directed the digital series. Which can be accessible completely on ZEE5. Directed by Nandita Mehra, written by Nikita Dhond, Gautam Hegde and Ritu Bhatia, ‘Pavitra Rishta…It is By no means Thou Late’ Season 2 will premiere on ZEE5 on twenty eighth January. That after the dying of Sushant Singh Rajput, Ekta Kapoor once more determined to carry the story of Manav and Archana in entrance of the followers in a brand new means.

Story first revealed: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:50 am [IST]

