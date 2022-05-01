Train erupts into flames after several box cars derail



A BNSF railway train caught fire after being partially derailed around 1:00 a.m. Sunday near Burlington, North Dakota, about 15 miles south of Minot Air Force Base.

Several boxes of paper goods and frozen food were set on fire. Some trains had hazardous materials, but they did not derail and moved away from the fire, according to BNSF Railways.

Hours after the wreckage, thick black smoke billowed from derailed trains.

Fire crews from Minot Air Force Base, Burlington, Minot Rural responded to the scene, as well as patrolling the North Dakota Highway.

Some nearby homes have been evacuated as a precaution, according to Burlington Fire Chief Carter Lassman.

No injuries were reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.