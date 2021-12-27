World

Train Service To Be Scaled Back Monday-Thursday Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is also experiencing a staff shortage due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

In a tweet on Sunday, the agency warned that trains will run less frequently than usual beginning Monday through Thursday.

The MTA said by reducing scheduled service, it will be able to re-allocate train crews where needed.


