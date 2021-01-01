Training under the supervision of Rahul Dravid: Corporate education is being imparted to the coaches of the National Cricket Academy under the supervision of Rahul Dravid.

The National Cricket Academy (NCA), headed by former veteran Rahul Dravid, has restructured its coaching program to face off-field issues, including selection pressures in various fields for future coaches. ‘Corporate classes’ are being organized.

Some of the biggest players in first-class cricket have recently joined the BCCI’s Level-2 coaching course. This also appeared in all theoretical and practical (theoretical and practical) examinations.



The curriculum has been revised keeping in view the modern needs of coaching, with the ‘Corporate Problem Solving Classroom’ being a surprise to enable participants to deal with various issues and participants outside the field. Inspired to find a way.

A first-class cricketer who was part of the course said on condition of anonymity, “The course is designed by former Mumbai fast bowler Shemal (Vengaonkar), who has an MBA and experience working in the corporate world. I’ve never been to a class like this, but it was so unique and it helped me broaden my perspective. ‘

He said he explained the difference between ‘bargaining’ and ‘reconciliation’, in which it was said that you have to find a solution to the problem and see what is the way to solve it. It mentioned various issues facing the coach. It explained how the selector tried to convey his point to the coach. Can the coach persuade the selector to seek the help of the administrator? ‘

During this course, Dravid did not conduct any classes, but he sat like a student with a coaching instructor. Another former first-class player who played against Dravid said, “In fact, when we were shown videos of the players and asked to explain the solution, Rahul Bhai would also join us and solve the problem.” Tried to find out. He used to tell us that he still feels like a student and the day he stops learning will be his last day in the field.

