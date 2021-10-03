Tram, Cable Car, Electric Ferry: How Cities Are Rethinking Transit

The roar of engines has long been a part of a city’s soundscape.

For a century, for billions of urban people around the world, getting around has meant boarding a diesel-powered bus or gasoline-powered auto rickshaw, or a car among the wealthy.

Today, a quiet change is underway. Berlin, Bogota and many other cities are taking creative steps to reduce gas and diesel from their public transport systems. They are doing so despite striking differences in geography, politics and economics that complicate change.

Berlin is reviving electric tram lines that were torn when the Berlin Wall went up. Bogota is building cable cars that cut clouds to connect working-class communities on distant hills. Bergen, a city by the fjords in western Norway, is moving its public ferries away from diesel and batteries – a marked change in a petrostat that has been rich on oil and gas sales for decades and now wants to be a leader of the electric age. for in ships.

Bergen’s buses are also now electric, supplied by Chinese bus manufacturers, which have taken over the market in cities such as Los Angeles and Santiago, Chile. The change is audible. “You can hear voices in the streets again,” said John Askland, the mayor of the county, including Bergen.