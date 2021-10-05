Transfer of 15 High Court Judges: In a major reshuffle, 15 High Court Judges Transfers: With a major reshuffle in the High Court, 15 High Court Judges were transferred on Tuesday, the Law Ministry released a list of transfers and postings on Twitter: Transfer of 15 High Court Judges

In a major reshuffle in the High Court, 15 judges from 11 High Courts were transferred on Tuesday. The law ministry shared the list and postings on Twitter. The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the transfer about a fortnight ago. A few years ago, 23 judges of the High Court were heavily replaced.A tweet from the Department of Justice. The list includes the names of all the judges who have been transferred. As per the list, Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Jaswant Singh has been transferred to Orissa High Court. Meanwhile, Rajasthan High Court Justice Sabina has been transferred to the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Orissa High Court Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra has been transferred to the Uttarakhand High Court. Chhattisgarh High Court Judge Maninder Mohan Srivastava has been transferred to Rajasthan High Court.

Patna High Court Judge Ahsanuddin Amanullah has been transferred to the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Mumbai High Court Judge Ujjwal Bhuyan has been transferred to the Telangana High Court.

SC focuses on changing NEET super specialty exam patterns, institutions not interested in students

Gujarat High Court Judge Paresh R Upadhyay has been transferred to Madras High Court, while Telangana High Court Judge MSS Ramchandra Rao has been transferred to Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Calcutta High Court Judge Arindam Sinha has been transferred to the Orissa High Court. Kerala High Court Judge A.M. Badar has been transferred to the Patna High Court.

What did you do to give SC-ST reservation in promotion? The Supreme Court asked the Center to submit the data

Allahabad High Court Judge Yashwant Verma, Justice Vivek Agarwal, Justice Chandra Dhari Singh and Justice Ravinath Tilhari (all Allahabad High Courts) were transferred to Delhi High Court, Madhya Pradesh High Court, Delhi High Court and Andhra Pradesh High Court respectively. Is given. Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice Anoop Chitkara has been transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. A transfer notification has been issued.