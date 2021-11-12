Transfer of Chief Justice mobilized lawyers, 237 protested by writing a letter to the collegium

Advocates have sent a letter to the Supreme Court collegium along with CJI NV Ramanna, opposing the transfer of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee to Meghalaya. He has been requested to reconsider the decision to send Justice Banerjee.

The transfer of Chief Justice of Chennai High Court has mobilized lawyers. Around 237 lawyers have written a letter to the collegium expressing strong protest. Advocates have sent a letter to the Supreme Court collegium along with CJI NV Ramanna, opposing the transfer of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee to Meghalaya. He has been requested to reconsider the decision to send Justice Banerjee.

The twelve-page memorandum has been signed by 237 lawyers, including senior advocates R Vaigai and V Prakash. It said that the transfer of Chief Justice Banerjee from the Madras High Court with a sanctioned strength of 75 judges to the Meghalaya High Court, established in 2013, raises worrying questions. There are currently only two judges.

According to the memorandum, transfer may be necessary in principle for better administration of justice, but the members of the bar have a right to know why a competent, fearless Justice and an efficient administrator of a larger High Court is being transferred to such a court. Where the total number of cases coming in a month is on an average 70-75 only. Whereas in the Chennai High Court more than 35 thousand cases were registered in a year.

The letter said that while fulfilling her constitutional and statutory responsibilities, Banerjee has demanded accountability from the officers at every level. Lawyers wrote that they were considered fair. He receives suggestions from all sections for improving the functioning of the justice system. He has taken proactive steps to strengthen the judiciary.

Justice Banerjee took over as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on January 4, 2021. He may retire in November, 2023. The interesting thing is that earlier, in 2019, the Chief Justice of Madras High Court Vijaya K. Tahilramani was also transferred to the Meghalaya High Court, but he resigned. He had submitted his resignation on September 6 to register a protest after the Meghalaya High Court rejected his plea for transfer and review of the case. The President had accepted it on September 20, 2019.