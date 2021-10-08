Transfers in Delhi Police: Major changes in Delhi Police Department, transfers of 55 SOs with 114 inspectors

Special Representative, New Delhi

As part of the process of new changes taking place in the Delhi Police at various levels these days, a transfer order was issued from the police headquarters on Wednesday evening, which became a topic of discussion throughout the department. The order simultaneously transferred 114 inspectors posted in the Delhi Police. This included SHOs of 55 police stations. What is special is that out of the new SHOs that have been changed now, 44 are the ones who will have the opportunity to lead the police squad of the police station for the first time as SHOs. Not only this, under this change, 8 women inspectors have also been given command of police stations. In addition, this will probably be the first time in Delhi that women SHOs will be deployed in 9 police stations simultaneously. Earlier last week, a woman SHO was posted at the Hauz Khas police station. Sources said that a few more such transfers are coming soon, which will remove long-serving police and officers from key positions and give new ones a chance to replace them.

Lady Inspector Harjinder Kaur has been transferred to Daryaganj Police Station, Kamini Gupta to Badarpur Police Station, Pratibha Sharma to Vikaspuri Police Station, Roshlin Poonam Minj to Nehru Place Metro Police Station, Dominica Puruthi to Delhi Cantt Police Station, Poonam Parikh to Vivek Vihar Police Station, Alpana Sharma to R.K. Puram police station and Sapna Duggal have been given command of Defense Colony police station. Of the SHOs who have been transferred, 34 were inspectors who have been posted as SHOs in different police stations for more than 5 years. All such inspectors have now been sent to various special units of the Delhi Police outside the police stations. 18 inspectors have been sent to the security branch, 8 inspectors to the police training college.

According to sources, inspectors are usually given two to two and a half years as SHOs to order police stations, but some SHOs in Delhi Police may be given four to five years in the same or different police stations. I was posted as SHO, which didn’t give other people a chance to move on. Apart from this, recently, Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana had also sought a report from the district DCPs on the functioning of SHOs of all police stations in Delhi. Sources said that there were 10-12 people in the removed SHO, whose work was not satisfactory, but despite that they were frozen in police stations. This was specially mentioned in the report sent to the Commissioner by the DCPs of the concerned districts. Noticing this, these SHOs have been removed. In all, the SHOs of 79 police stations have been changed in the last one month. Also, 65 inspectors have been given the opportunity to become SHOs for the first time, so that police stations can work with new energy and new enthusiasm.

The Delhi Police has a total of 209 police stations, out of which 178 are Regional Police Stations, while 16 are Delhi Metro, 7 Railways, 2 Airports and the rest are other special branches of Delhi Police like Crime Branch, Special Cell, Economic Crime Branch. The SHOs of most of these police stations will be changed, sources claimed. At the same time, the security wing of the Delhi Police will be further strengthened by taking advantage of the experience of officers deployed in other units.