World

Transformer explodes near subway tracks in Far Rockaway

22 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Transformer explodes near subway tracks in Far Rockaway
Written by admin
Transformer explodes near subway tracks in Far Rockaway

Transformer explodes near subway tracks in Far Rockaway

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) — There were some scary moments in Queens on Sunday morning.

A burning transformer kept exploding near elevated train tracks on Beach 25th Street at Brookhaven Avenue in Far Rockaway.

The FDNY says there were no reports of any injuries.

ALSO READ | Long Island woman arrested for giving teen COVID vaccine inside her home without permission

EMBED >More News Videos

A Long Island woman has been arrested for giving a teen an unauthorized COVID vaccine shot inside her Sea Cliff home.

———-
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip

Report a correction or typo

Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.


#Transformer #explodes #subway #tracks #Rockaway

READ Also  U.S. Tries to Convince Arab Allies It Isn't Quitting Middle East

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment