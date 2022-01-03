Transformer explodes near subway tracks in Far Rockaway
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) — There were some scary moments in Queens on Sunday morning.
A burning transformer kept exploding near elevated train tracks on Beach 25th Street at Brookhaven Avenue in Far Rockaway.
The FDNY says there were no reports of any injuries.
