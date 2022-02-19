Transgender swimmers Lia Thomas, Iszac Henig clobber Ivy League competition amid debate over eligibility



Transgender swimmers Leah Thomas and Isaac Henig brought the national spotlight to the Ivy League Championship this week, and the home conference champions are leaving because of a debate over eligibility rules.

Thomas of Penn and Henig of Yale dominated the pool during their private events.

Thomas started a bit slow in the conference championship. He briefly put Penn ahead during the first leg of the 800 free relay on Wednesday. But the Quakers finished behind Princeton and Yale.

Thomas ran in his first personal event on Thursday and won faithfully.

The seniors got off to a slow start at 500 and had to come back against Princeton’s Eli Marquard. But Thomas dragged him to the midpoint of the race. He finished in 4:37:32 and finished first, giving the Quakers 32 points for the overall team ranking.

Thomas took the win about seven seconds ahead of teammate Katherine Burrocker and set a record in Harvard University’s Blitz Pool.

More records

The record-breaking work of Thomas is not over.

On Friday night, Thomas set a record on his way to winning another conference title in the 200-yard freestyle competition. He finished in first place with a mark of 1: 43.12, setting a record for the event and in the blister pool.

Henig did not leave the pool empty-handed on Thursday night.

Henig won the Ivy League Championship in the 50’s. Hennig, who is transforming from female to male and using male pronouns, defeated Princeton’s Nicki Venema by a time of 21.93.

On Friday, Henig finished third in the 100-yard butterfly, recording a time of 52.82. Venema first at 52.42 and Harvard’s Abigail Carr posted 52.69.

Everyone was satisfied Thomas was not qualified to compete.

ESPN Plus commentator Alex Vispoli said Thursday that he and co-announcer Adam Giardino Penn have spoken with coach Mike Shannur and shared the coach’s thoughts during Thomas’ 500 free event.

“After what he said, he called her ‘the bravest kid she’ve ever seen. All the attention she’s been given says she has incredible courage,'” Vispoli said, relaying Snur’s message.

“And he’s known Leah for a long time. And one of the things that has always been enlightening about Leah is her love of swimming and how much she loves the sport. Of course it should be appreciated. “

Penn’s Leah Thomas won the Ivy League Championship in the 500’s

Giardino added, “And it’s a sport, swimming, that you can really work out and see the results. You can sometimes lower your head. I remember a lot of things during the epidemic. Reliever. Swimming is definitely something he has embraced and something that, above all, he is incredibly talented. “

Thomas also had some supporters in the pool.

Each member of the Ivy League flag representing the school displayed an “8 Against Hate” sign above the pool, and several athletes were seen wearing shirts with the same slogan.

A heated debate

There has been controversy over whether it was fair for Thomas to compete as a transgender woman against biological women. Throughout the season, Thomas has dominated the pool and is in the national spotlight after his performance at the invitation of Gippy.

Last month, the controversy finally reached the doorstep of the NCAA. The governing body of college athletics has announced its updated transgender participation policy, saying eligibility will be determined on the basis of sport. If there is no national board of directors for the sport, the NCAA will follow the policy of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The NCAA says its policy will take effect from March, the Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, starting March 16-19.

On February 1, USA Swimming updated its policy requiring transgender athletes competing at an elite level to have low levels of testosterone – half of what Thomas was allowed to compete – for at least 36 months before qualifying. Thomas’ future in the pool was immediately uncertain.

However, the NCAA said last week that the committee’s administrative subcommittee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports (CMAS) decided that it would not change its testosterone guidelines at all, saying that “additional changes at this time may be unfair and 2022 NCAA women swim Potentially detrimental effects on schools and student-athletes wishing to compete in the championship. “

The decision paved the way for Thomas to compete in the NCAA Championship.

‘Struggling a lot’

Thomas has spoken publicly only once in a December swimsuit podcast. He said he began to find a kind of peace after feeling “trapped” in a man’s body at that time.

“I feel confident and good about my swimming and all my personal relationships, and the transfer has allowed me to be more confident in all aspects of my life where I struggled a lot before coming out,” he said.

Yale translite swimmer Isaac Henig wins Ivy League championship in 50 free

Hennig told the Associated Press before announcing the NCAA’s updated transgender participation policy that there was no need for constant change.

“At every level, from elementary to collegiate, trans athletes have been competing for years and the highly negative predictions about what will happen in the sport have already been shown to be false,” Henig said. “Every sport, every level, every show has a wide range of athletic abilities. Trans athletes are no different and don’t change that.”

Henig is from California and has been competing for Yale since 2018.

Henig had her breasts removed but wrote in a New York Times column in June that she was still not taking hormones because she wanted to compete in the pool.

“As a student-athlete, coming out as a trans guy has put me in a weird position,” Henig wrote. “I can start hormones to align myself further, or wait, change socially and continue competing in the women’s swimming team. I decided later.

“I value my contribution to the team and admit that my childhood does not depend on whether I have more or less testosterone running in my veins. Give me something I don’t feel connected to anymore. “

The Ivy League Championship will end on Saturday with six swimming events in the docket – 1650 free, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly and 400 free.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.