Travel advisory issued ahead of Sunday morning snow
Expect 1-3 inches to areas north and west of New York City. Most of the accumulation will be on non-paved surfaces.
The New York City Emergency Management Department also issued a travel advisory for Sunday.
The New York City Department of Sanitation has put a winter operations advisory in effect for Sunday beginning at midnight.
The department will send more than 700 salt spreaders throughout the city to prevent icing conditions on roads and bike lanes.
Restaurants are allowed to continue to use outdoor seating during the advisory.
Trash collection and alternate side parking will remain on their normal schedules.
