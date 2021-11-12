Travel up to 200Km on a single charge! E-scooter will also be charged with domestic socket plug; Moppet Looks Like Supermodern Avatar Corbett 14 and Corbett 14 Ex Launched: Boom Motors E Scooters can give range up to 200km in a single charge, Know- Price and Features – Travel up to 200Km on a single charge! E-scooter will also be charged with domestic socket plug; Looks like a supermodern avatar of a moppet

This e-bike will be available in four color variants, including Whale Blue, Beetle Red, Mantis Green and Panther Black. The company has given double cradle chassis in it.

Boom Motors, an electric vehicle maker based in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has introduced two of its e-scooters. The company claims that after a single charging, one can give a range of up to 100 km, while the other one can travel up to 200 km. Both the scooters can also be charged from the socket plug installed in the house.

The funny thing is that the look of these vehicles is reminiscent of Hero Pook. Since it looks trendy and stylish according to today’s era, it can be called the supermodern avatar of moppet in terms of looks. The company has termed this model as ‘India’s most durable and long lasting bike’. Let’s know the important things related to this e-scooter:

The e-bike packs a 2.3kWh battery, which can be optionally doubled to 4.6kWh capacity. Thanks to this, the brand is promising a range of up to 200 km. The batteries are swappable and come with a portable charger that can be plugged into any regular 15A home socket.

The company also claims that the EV can deliver a top speed of 75 kmph with a two-battery option. Also, up to 200 kg of goods can be loaded on it. According to Boom Motors, its battery is completely fireproof and very long lasting. The company is currently offering a five-year warranty on the battery and a seven-year warranty on the chassis. The brand is also offering a five-year EMI scheme on vehicle purchases, thanks to which the EMI rates will come down to Rs 1,699 per month.

Talking about the key features, the Boom Corbett gets bits like Petrol Savings Tracking, CO2 Offset Tracking, Accident/Theft Detection and Parental Mode. The bookings for the new Boom Motors Corbett electric bike started from 12th November with a minimum token amount of Rs 499 only. Initially, the brand is also offering an initial discount of Rs.3,000. The deliveries of the electric bike will start from January 2022.

