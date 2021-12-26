Travel Woes Worsen, More Than 100 Flights Canceled At JFK, LaGuardia, Newark Airports Sunday – Gadget Clock



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Flight cancellations and delays Saturday and Sunday continued to ruin travel plans for thousands during one of the busiest times of the year as a COVID surge impacts airline crews.

According to FlightAware.com, more than 600 flights have been canceled Sunday after nearly 1,000 were canceled Saturday nationwide. Hundreds out of Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark airports have been affected.

Raging Fire Engulfs Yonkers Apartment Building On Christmas, Families Displaced

The majority of cancellations in the New York City area are with JetBlue, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

The worldwide surge in COVID cases is wreaking havoc on people’s travel plans, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday.

“It was super stressful because she missed Christmas with her family back in Peru. So it’s been kind of a crazy 24 hours,” said Christina Herndon at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Herndon said Delta Air Lines’ partner LATAM offered no explanation after her cousin was bumped off her Christmas Eve flight home. She was rebooked on another flight, but her Christmas Day plans were ruined.

Delta and United canceled more than 600 flights on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported.

Delta blamed the Omicron variant and winter weather. A statement from the company said, in part, “We apologize to customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans. Delta people are working together around the clock to reroute and substitute aircraft and crews to get customers where they need to be as quickly and safely as possible.”

Watch Thalia Perez’s Report

Sources: Victims’ Adult Son Arrested In Hewlett Harbor Double Shooting

“I thought it was incredibly stressful two years ago. I had no idea what stressful really meant up until now,” said another traveler.

The uptick in airline crew sick calls tied to Omicron led to staffing shortages. Airlines have been forced to cancel hundreds of international and domestic flights.

“Not surprising. They have so much public contact that folks, despite best efforts, are coming down with the virus,” said Robert Sinclair of AAA Northeast.

It’s a tough time for weary Americans who are eager to travel again. There was a nearly 200% increase of flyers on Christmas Eve from last year to this year.

“We got lucky because I think that, at 6:00 in the morning, we woke up, we called Delta and we managed to rebook the flight,” traveler Val Baron said Saturday. “But I think that a lot of people got stranded, like we were in Dominican Republic.”

“Now, I’m flying directly to France, which is a good thing,” said traveler Lacina Kone.

Families said seeing loved ones for long-overdue reunions was worth the struggle.

Desmond Tutu, Nobel Laureate And Anti-Apartheid Leader, Dies At Age 90

CBS2’s Thalia Perez contributed to this report. Editor’s note: This story was first published Dec. 25 and has been updated.